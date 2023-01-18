Snowy Hydro has a new chief executive after previous boss Paul Broad quit last year amid Snowy 2.0 cost blowouts and tensions around green hydrogen at the Newcastle Kurri Kurri plant.
Energy Minister Chris Bowen appointed former New Zealand company Contact Energy chief executive Dennis Barnes to start his new role on February 1.
Mr Barnes guided Contact Energy through a separation from majority shareholder Origin Energy and oversaw the completion of a $2 billion renewables project.
He also spent 13 years holding several leadership roles at Origin.
Mr Barnes will replace Snowy Hydro acting chief executive Roger Whitby, who has held the reins since August last year when Mr Broad walked out.
Mr Whitby will be returning to his previous position as chief operating officer when Mr Barnes starts his new job.
"I am excited about the prospect of working with the excellent team at Snowy Hydro, a truly iconic Australian business, at a complex and important time for our entire sector," Mr Barnes said.
"I am also particularly looking forward to building strong connections with our stakeholders and the communities we serve and operate in, as we address the major issues our sector must focus on."
Former chief executive Mr Broad had criticised plans to use green energy at the Kurri Kurri plant when he resigned, citing concerns over timeframes of the technology's feasibility.
Mr Broad is now a special energy advisor to New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet.
It also came as Snowy 2.0 was facing financial blowouts and delays brought about by COVID and the rising cost of materials.
Mr Bowen said Mr Barnes would oversee key projects such as Snowy 2.0, HumeLink and the Hunter Power Project.
He said Mr Barnes' appointment was at a "pivotal time" for the organisation.
"The work of Snowy Hydro over the next few years is crucial to Australia's efforts to reach net zero by 2050 and its operations and strategic direction align with Mr Barnes' previous experience leading development of renewable energy projects," Mr Bowen said.
"Snowy Hydro operations are crucial to Australia's transformation to a cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy system."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
