Energy Minister Chris Bowen appoints Dennis Barnes as new Snowy Hydro chief executive

MS
By Michelle Slater
January 19 2023 - 5:30am
Incoming Snowy Hydro chief executive Dennis Barnes. Picture supplied

Snowy Hydro has a new chief executive after previous boss Paul Broad quit last year amid Snowy 2.0 cost blowouts and tensions around green hydrogen at the Newcastle Kurri Kurri plant.

MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

