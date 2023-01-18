The Canberra Capitals' season from hell has not gone to plan but players like Bec Pizzey have by no means taken a backwards step.
In fact, Pizzey believes it's been one of the most valuable seasons in the WNBL she's ever had, playing under rookie Capitals coach Kristen Veal.
"You win or you learn," Pizzey told The Canberra Times ahead of their game against Bendigo Spirit in Victoria on Thursday.
"This season we've learnt so much about ourselves on and off the court and we're using it as a stepping stone to keep going.
"I feel like I've developed more in this season than I have in the past few years.
"Vealy and Angus [Bourke] do a great job of coaching and giving everybody feedback.
"So I feel like I've developed heaps, which has been really nice and I'm feeling really confident."
READ MORE:
Pizzey has had big shoes to fill in recent games, standing in for starting centre, and one third of the Capitals' leadership group, Alex Bunton.
Bunton's injury has kept her from travelling with the team for the Spirit showdown, however her mentorship is never far from Pizzey's mind.
"Bunts has been a huge part of my development this season, and I take in lots of what she says and I'm trying to implement it into the game," Pizzey said.
"She's always been great with me, giving me lots of advice, so I'm just trying to do my best without her.
"She is a lively person, so not having her on the sideline, especially as one of the leaders is a bit tough.
"But everyone is trying to get around each other."
Pizzey has been a solid performer since she was inserted into a larger role in Bunton's absence, and she was there to experience the joy - and relief - of the Capitals finally notching their first win of the season two games ago when they last played Bendigo.
Dealt multiple injury hurdles and roster shake-ups, Veal had promised victory was never far away.
Then for the Canberra women to finally shake the monkey from their back, the squad has been invigorated to achieve more.
"It felt like we won the championship," Pizzey said of that drought-breaking win.
"That pressure is gone but we still want to keep going.
"It has been an exciting couple of weeks.
"It was great to get the win, and we're super excited to play Bendigo, coming in full of belief."
They have the blueprint on how to do it fresh in their memories, but Pizzey is wary of former Capitals star Kelsey Griffin, who was a notable omission early in their win over Bendigo last week.
Without Griffin, Bendigo are vulnerable, and with her, they are very dangerous, which is something Canberra will need to be prepared for.
"We're going to throw everything at them again," Pizzey said.
"She is just the ultimate professional - so great on offence, so smart on defence, and she brings heaps to the team and a massive amount of leadership."
Bendigo Spirit v Canberra Capitals at Bendigo Stadium, Thursday 7pm
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.