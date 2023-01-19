The Canberra Times
Very tight labour market expected to stoke wages

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
January 20 2023 - 5:30am
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the sustained low unemployment rate was "very welcome news".

Canberra employers are facing the stiffest competition in the country to fill job vacancies as figures show its unemployment rate remained stuck under 3 per cent at the end of 2022, well below the national average of 3.5 per cent for December.

