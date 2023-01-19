The Canberra Times
Labour force figures show unemployment remains near record lows

Updated January 19 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:45am
The national unemployment rate held steady at 3.5 per cent in December, underlining expectations that wages will accelerate this year as employers compete to attract and retain staff.

