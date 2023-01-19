The national unemployment rate held steady at 3.5 per cent in December, underlining expectations that wages will accelerate this year as employers compete to attract and retain staff.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that 17,600 full-time jobs were added to the economy in the last month of 2022, offset but the loss of 32,200 part-time positions. Overall, the proportion of Australians in paid employment eased slightly to 64.3 per cent, but remains near levels higher than at any point in records going back to 1972.
The ACT continued to be the nation's tightest labour market with an unemployment rate in December of just 2.8 per cent.
The very strong demand for workers has helped lift wages, which grew at an annual pace of 3.1 per cent in the September quarter - the fastest pace in more than nine years.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to closely monitor the jobs market amid concerns that wages could accelerate to unsustainable levels and exacerbate the nation's inflation problem.
The consumer price index rebounded in November to 7.3 per cent, well above the central bank's 2 to 3 per cent target band, and mixed signals about the strength of consumer spending in the lead-up to Christmas has policymakers on edge.
But mounting evidence that global price pressures are easing has fuelled hope that domestic inflation may be close to peaking, reducing the pressure on the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates much further. Markets have lowered their rate expectations and currently anticipate the official cash rate to reach 3.7 per cent, implying a further 0.6 of a percentage points of rate hikes.
READ MORE:
RBA Governor Philip Lowe has indicated that wages growth below 4 per cent would be considered sustainable, but has warned anything above that could raise the risk of wage-price spiral, which would require more aggressive intervention by the central bank.
Regarding wage growth, Dr Lowe told an America Chamber of Commerce in Australia function last year that: "It's good to start with a three."
"We can have increases in some parts of the labour market bigger than that for a short period of time. But if wage increases become common in the 4 and 5 per cent range ... then it's going to be harder to return inflation to 2.5 per cent," the governor said.
"There, we're in a world where the economy will have to slow more, and perhaps the unemployment rate would need to rise."
In its Budget the federal government forecast the unemployment rate will increase to 4.5 per cent as higher interest rates slow economic activity.
Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones told Sky News that the sharp increase in interest rates to tackle inflation would slow the economy.
"There is a risk that that has an impact on unemployment," Mr Jones said.
"We're hoping we can navigate our way all the way through this [but] it's a very narrow path to get through all of this with unemployment unaffected and the economy unaffected.
"We're hoping we can do that but we do know that we've got some difficult times ahead."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is a public service reporter for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.