An alleged scam that threatened a 65-year-old woman into handing over about $70,000 could be part of a larger international crime syndicate, police have said.
In a statement on Thursday, ACT Policing said a 28-year-old man, of Harrison, has been arrested after a woman was allegedly threatened into handing over the cash.
"The woman begun paying a man in November after she was contacted by an unknown number alleging she had an outstanding debt to the 'NCA'," police said.
"The woman began making regular cash payments."
Police allege that a scammer demanded the woman sell her house, go through her deceased husband's accounts and let "their representative" search her premises.
Officers were notified of the alleged scam in January 2023 and began an investigation.
During a scheduled collection of money, officers arrested the Harrison man and took him to the ACT Watch House.
He is set to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday morning to face charges of blackmail and making a demand accompanied by a threat.
In their statement, police said they believed "this incident could be part of a larger international crime syndicate and investigations are ongoing".
Anyone who receives calls of this nature is urged to contact police immediately and never provide personal information to unknown persons.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
