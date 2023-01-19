A Harrison man who allegedly swindled a vulnerable 65-year-old Canberra woman of $70,000, claiming the victim had an urgent debt to pay to the 'NCA', could be part of a larger international crime syndicate.
After ACT police arrested the 28-year-old man and placed him before the court on Thursday, they then issued a public warning that new and insistent scam types were emerging.
"These people are rat cunning at what they do and very convincing," Detective Inspector Marcus Boorman, from the ACT's Major Crimes squad said.
The scam started with a "cold call" and as more personal details were extracted, it then allegedly escalated in nature to the point where the victim was visited at her home by the scammer.
"The woman had begun paying a man in November after she was contacted by an unknown number alleging she had an outstanding debt to the 'NCA'," police said.
"The woman began making regular cash payments.
"When she ran out of money, they encouraged her to do other things to seek money."
Police allege a scammer demanded the woman sell her house, go through her deceased husband's accounts and let "their representative" search her premises.
Fortunately, the victim confided in a third party about what was occurring, police were notified earlier this month and began their investigation.
During a scheduled collection of money, officers arrested the Harrison man and took him to the ACT Watch House.
Police said people often were reluctant to reveal or report they had been scammed for fear of embarrassment - but they shouldn't be.
"I encourage people to have those conversations, particularly with elderly parents, because technology is evolving so quickly and they [the scammers] can be very convincing," he said.
He said a common warning sign of scammers at work were the insistence or "sense of urgency" by those calling or texting.
Inspector Boorman described it as "particularly brazen" for the alleged scammer to turn up at the victim's house.
"People need to be vigilant; never give out your personal information no matter how insistent people are," Inspector Boorman said.
"Vulnerable people in the community, in particular, are being manipulated by these people.
"The key message [to victims] is that if you think you have been scammed is to reach out, don't be embarrassed and contact the bank or the authority these people claim to represent.
"These banks and other institutions have the mechanisms to rectify these situations."
Police said there were suspicions the alleged perpetrator of this scam was not acting alone and there could be a "facilitator" or a broader criminal group involved, perhaps working offshore, and investigations were ongoing into this potential involvement.
Scams take many forms from the simpler "phishing" texts and emails, in which the sender appears to be legitimate, to those in which activating hyperlinks can send malware to your device, and another more recently in the ACT where a man helping out a woman with fixing her car by the roadside gained enough information to insinuate himself into her life.
As a contracted service to the ACT government from the Australian Federal Police, ACT Policing has access to highly sophisticated digital tracking technology.
But greater public awareness, the police said, is the key.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
