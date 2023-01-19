Police have seized four firearms connected with an alleged burglary and a man is set to face court charged over the incident.
ACT Policing in a statement said they seized three bolt-action rifles, a taser, and an imitation Glock pistol, as well as allegedly stolen property, from a Holder residence on Wednesday night.
It came after a search warrant was executed and crime scene established following the alleged burglary in Higgins.
A 36-year-old man, who was on a 12-month good behaviour order at the time of the alleged offending, was arrested and taken to the ACT Watch House.
He is set to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday morning to face charges of unauthorised possession of firearms, possessing a prohibited weapon, and possessing stolen property.
This seizure comes as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking and firearm distribution in the ACT.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
