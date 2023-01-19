The Canberra Times
ACT Policing seize firearms connected with alleged burglary in Higgins

By Toby Vue
Updated January 19 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:15pm
Police have seized four firearms connected with an alleged burglary and a man is set to face court charged over the incident.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland.

