Sorry, Vladimir, but there is nothing going on in my spine. Sorry Emily, but it is not that my body is left feeling unwarmably cold or that the top of my head feels lifted off. Rather, as if confirming gut-brain liaisons (one writer has called it "the hidden conversation within our bodies") there is a kind of sorrowful, sympathetic, empathic ache felt somewhere (without an emotional-physiological equivalent of a GPS tracker it is hard to be precise about its location) in the rough general direction of the gastrointestinal nether regions.