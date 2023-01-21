The Canberra Times
Ian Warden | When it takes some guts to read a book

January 22 2023 - 5:30am
Does emotion-stoking fiction generate feelings in the body? Picture Shutterstock

Sensitive, cultured readers, when you are thrilled, moved, in any way emotionally set buzzing by a work of art (by, say, your reading of a fine novel) in what part of your body do you feel that buzz?

