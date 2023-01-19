The Canberra Times
The 'bush capital's' many native trees are a fire hazard

January 20 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra's ever expanding footprint means that new developments are now being built in fire prone areas that were devastated in 2003. Picture by Graham Tidy

Vivien Thomson ("Tragic lesson to be learned", canberratimes.com.au, January 18) rightly draws attention to the increasing likelihood of devastating bushfires in years to come and the need to assist our firefighters, and our communities, to be better prepared.

