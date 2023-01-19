Perhaps the fear of irrelevance is why there are so many articles from the Australia Institute attacking neoliberal policy, notwithstanding a dearth of tangible examples from the last 15 years. Despite Denniss' claims, wage cuts have never been a government policy, and any handout (to any individual or corporation) is not neoliberal. More regulation is on the books than ever before, and aspects of Australia's industrial relations regime, for example, hark back to before reforms implemented by Keating! The fanfare is baseless, yet I suppose The Australia Institute requires a bogey-man to energise its supporters.