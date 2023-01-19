Vivien Thomson ("Tragic lesson to be learned", canberratimes.com.au, January 18) rightly draws attention to the increasing likelihood of devastating bushfires in years to come and the need to assist our firefighters, and our communities, to be better prepared.
An issue which she did not address, but which also needs significant focus, relates to Canberra's planning.
While the idea of being a "bush capital" has broad appeal, the reality is that the changing climate will bring far more threats.
All around Canberra, there are thousands of dead and dying native trees, extensive bush corridors, large and small patches of land with little more than long grass and scrub, and patches of farmland between many of the suburbs. All of these are likely to contribute to more extensive devastation in future bushfires. The future planning of Canberra needs to take this threat into account.
The 2003 fires came deep into many suburbs, and indeed came from the western boundaries of Canberra across multiple suburbs in some instances. Much of our current planning seems to be developer-driven and based almost entirely on new greenfield developments.
Surely there is a lot of scope for gentle densification within the existing Canberra layout on some of those small patches of unused land.
It is now 20 years since the massive January 2003 fires nearly obliterated the western parts of Canberra. After that inferno, power was out for weeks.
For my family and my neighbours having our gas services in place was a life saver. We could still cook, shower and mostly stay at home.
Over these 20 years we have still had unexpected power outages - long and short, but our reliable gas supply has always been on. I want to maintain my option B backup gas supply. Mr Barr and Mr Rattenbury, please leave my gas supply alone.
Summernats objectors, including the long-suffering residents of nearby suburbs, are variously called: "Morally righteous and intolerant", (Simon Troeth from Campbell, Letters, January 14); and "Smug bourgeois turkeys, NIMBY miserabilists", (Ian Warden, "Like a spectacular cloud, Summernats is a wonder to behold", canberratimes.com.au, January 8).
Gratuitous, "ad hominem" name-calling is pointless - and particularly vexatious from people living a fair distance from the Summernats venue.
Let's instead address the substance of the issue, to the benefit of all parties.
Summernats, as a celebration of the internal combustion engine, is doomed; this polluting technology is to be phased-out in Canberra from 2035. Now might be the right time to start planning for this event's eventual transition into the electric vehicle era. Is there any chance of getting the ball rolling with a few electric cars at Summernats 2024?
If not, please relocate the venue far from us righteous, intolerant, smug, bourgeois turkeys and NIMBY miserabilists.
I'm relieved that Bill Stefaniak (Letters, January 10) so decisively concludes that the perceived antipathy toward Meghan Markle has nothing to do with race. Obviously he knows something the rest of us don't.
I hold no brief for the Sussexes; some of their own utterings appear to have been ill-considered, but how much have they been the unwitting victims of incompetent advisers, and publishers who see only the dollar in encouraging poor judgment?
Whatever we may conclude from what we think we know, we should also remember that there are two sides to every story however close to our own prejudices one side may appear. We can at least acknowledge that truism before we rush to judgment.
What a bizarre article from The Australia Institute and Richard Denniss ("High time Jim Chalmers aimed reform agenda at institutions like Productivity Commission," canberratimes.com.au, January 7).
Once again they are decrying the neoliberal "bogey-man" even though there is no substance to the alarm.
On the one hand, the Productivity Commission has not been listened to, rendering it useless; on the other, the body has failed because Australia's productivity has not improved. I always believed in contestable policy, although the reader is led to question why The Australia Institute exists despite it being ignored by governments.
Perhaps the fear of irrelevance is why there are so many articles from the Australia Institute attacking neoliberal policy, notwithstanding a dearth of tangible examples from the last 15 years. Despite Denniss' claims, wage cuts have never been a government policy, and any handout (to any individual or corporation) is not neoliberal. More regulation is on the books than ever before, and aspects of Australia's industrial relations regime, for example, hark back to before reforms implemented by Keating! The fanfare is baseless, yet I suppose The Australia Institute requires a bogey-man to energise its supporters.
Think tanks should consider contributing to good policy rather than circulating undergrad-style dirt-sheets masked as economics.
The Federal Government Centre for Population is telling us Australia's population is expected to grow to 29.9 million by 2032/2033 via "rebounding" immigration rates of some 235,000 per annum.
Whose "expectations" are being referred to? Obviously those in the business community want a growing customer base and compliant workforce. The federal government (and the opposition) are both fearful of an electoral backlash should they take a longer term view.
It's all (suspect) economics. There is no mention of social and/or environmental impacts, or of any intention to ever stabilise this country's population at some future time. Presumably, these economists will have Australia growing until nature (painfully) intervenes.
It would be more accurate to call this organisation The Centre for Population Growth.
Harry Davis (Letters, January 13) proudly writes of his excellent public education at Sydney Boys High and his subsequent passage through free university.
As a result of his experiences, he explains, he is a socialist.
Sydney Boys High School is, and was then, a "selective" High School meaning that only the brightest and most committed students could attend and the best teachers were engaged. It's no wonder his school results were excellent.
That's not the case for the vast majority of public high school students. And these days free university is a thing of the past.
Is his brand of socialism only for the privileged elite?
Harry Davis (Letters, January 13) appears to think that people pay large amounts of money to send their children to private schools because of the poor academic performance of the ACT public system.
A quick check of the high achievers in Year 12 each year proves this assumption is incorrect.
There are lots of reasons people spend money on a private school education, just as there were in his day. The private Sydney schools have never come cheap. Academic success is fairly low on the list. Socialists can rest assured high quality free education to Year 12 is still available to all in Canberra.
You just have to accept that your children might mix with those from a broad cross section of society.
How many of us can say we never did anything crazily stupid in our younger years? Dressing up in a Nazi uniform for a 21st birthday party would have seemed just a fun thing to do to the young fella who many years later was to become the Premier.
I am no rusted-on Liberal party supporter but resurrecting this lapse of his, from long ago, is just beyond the pale.
Jack Waterford judges that George Pell betrayed the church's mission.
However, with respect, Jack makes a false distinction when he likens Pell to Father God: "God the father - the stern and unyielding lawmaker, rather than Jesus, the understanding, caring and forgiving son".
This distinction does not resonate with the eternal gospel mission of the church: "God so loved the world that He gave His Son." (Jack Waterford: "Pell symbolises betrayal of the church's mission", canberratimes.com.au, January 14, p.26)
Brenton Hutchison "Silent majority backs tram" (Letters, January 15) suggests that the majority of Canberrans are happy with the tram based on the Barr government being re-elected. That's nonsense. Its re-election had more to do with the inability of the Liberals to come up with an electable alternative government.
If Shane Rattenbury and the ACT Greens were truly serious about protecting Canberra's environment their first priority should be doing everything in their power to discourage an additional 100,000 people from ever being added to our population.
It is clear Harry blames his father for the death of his mother. If Charles had worked harder to preserve his marriage Diana would still be alive. William probably holds a similar view but the traditions and preservation of "the firm" will always transcend any personal grievance.
The open-air Phillip Pool is a precious community asset that should never have been privatised. For two years now residents of Phillip have had to travel more than 10 kilometres to the nearest Olympic pool at the Stromlo Leisure Centre. So much for green policy or local amenities.
Greg Adamson claims racism and a lack of jobs discriminates against Indigenous Australians. I am baffled as to how a voice would create jobs in remote areas. Nor do I see how it will reduce truancy (and hence illiteracy) which I understand runs at 40 per cent in some communities.
The more I hear of Harry's book the more I wish we become a republic very soon. A referendum please Albo.
Attorney General Mark Dreyfus has said there is already a lot of information "out there" on the voice. Does he seriously think ordinary Australians will look up obscure websites? No Australian knows what the voice will be and Dreyfus can't be serious asking people to vote blind. The referendum will fail unless the government says what the Voice should look like.
According to the dictionary a desert is a place of desolation: a region almost devoid of vegetation. The developers with their eyes on the ice skating and pool site in Woden must be planning to increase the desertification of that area. What a surprise.
Let's hope that Geocon have now perfected the ability of building retaining walls - to keep water in this time.
The unpaid fines by diplomats are just the tip of the iceberg. Of deeper concern is the growing attitude of "Yeah, whatever" when it comes to following rules because there are rarely any consequences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.