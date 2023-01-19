The Canberra Times
Josie Long, Rob Carlton shows announced for Canberra Comedy Festival in March

January 20 2023 - 5:30am
Rove McManus is performing at the Street Theatre on March 22 as part of the Canberra Comedy Festival. Picture supplied

New shows have been announced for the Canberra Comedy Festival in March.

