New shows have been announced for the Canberra Comedy Festival in March.
Tickets have been released for shows by Josie Long on March 18 at 5pm and Rob Carlton on March 23 at 8.30pm.
They are two among many performers who will be taking to the stage at the Canberra Comedy Festival from March 16 to 26.
READ MORE:
The shows are at various city venues and the line-up includes Wil Anderson, Cal Wilson, the Umbilical Brothers, Dave Hughes, Lawrence Mooney, Claire Hooper and even Rove McManus.
Tickets are from canberracomedyfestival.com.au
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.