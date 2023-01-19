Cricket-loving Canberrans have made Thursday night's Big Bash League showdown between the Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades a sell-out.
The last tickets for the clash at Manuka Oval were sold on Thursday morning following the final general admission ticket allocation release overnight.
"The demand for tickets has been incredible," head of the Thunder, Andrew Gilchrist said.
"With a full house at Manuka Oval, the match promises to be a memorable one.
"Sydney Thunder would like to thank all Thunder supporters - including those based in Canberra and those who have travelled from Sydney and other areas - for their loyal and outstanding support."
Organisers have advised fans without a ticket not to arrive at the gates expecting any further sales available.
Rain on Wednesday and overcast conditions on Thursday threatened the possibility of wet weather, however the forecast is clear and dry for the evening match.
The match has major finals implications for both the Thunder and Renegades, and it is also David Warner's second last match for the Thunder this summer.
The Melbourne side are hoping to seal their place in third spot on the ladder as the season wraps up soon, while the Thunder are in a middle-of-the-table battle with finals still possible with a strong finish.
Gates at Manuka Oval will open at 6pm, before the first ball at 7.15pm, and ticket-holders are entitled to free public transport to the venue.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
