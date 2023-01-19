A sold-out crowd at Manuka Oval were treated to an entertaining eight-wicket Sydney Thunder victory over the Melbourne Renegades in their Big Bash League showdown on Thursday night.
A total of 10,862 cricket fans packed in to watch the Thunder successfully chase a target of 143, ending their innings 2-143.
Renegades BBL debutant Corey Rocchiccioli rocked the Thunder in the run chase with two wickets from two balls in his first over, that had dangerman David Warner out for 26, and their leading run-scorer Ollie Davies out for a golden duck.
But Thunder opener Matthew Gilkes (74 not-out) and vice-captain and former ACT Comets junior Alex Ross (40 not-out) steered Sydney side to an emphatic win against their top-three opponent, putting them in a great position to make the finals.
Earlier three final over sixes by Will Sutherland (42 not-out) helped the Renegades tail wag to 9/142 and a defendable total after the Thunder bowlers and sharp fielding efforts punished their middle order.
It was an undisciplined start with three wides and a dropped catch in the opening over from the men in green.
Despite the expensive start, Sydney didn't let Jake Fraser-McGurk get away with a mis-timed shot twice as David Warner's safe hands sent him packing two overs later for just five runs.
Sam Harper didn't last long as next man up for Melbourne, with a neat catch by Chris Green off an Usman Qadir (2-20) slow-ball poked to short extra cover.
Martin Guptill's strikerate kept runs ticking over for Melbourne, but with wickets falling a stand with bit-hitting Aaron Finch was needed.
However Guptill (30 runs) and Finch (22 runs) weren't able to go on to convert their confident starts, with the latter a tad unlucky after an unsuccessful LBW review that came down to the umpire's original call, giving Usman his second wicket of the night.
Jonathan Wells was caught out an over after Finch's dismissal, as the Thunder smelt blood in the water at 5-85.
Lazy running between wickets by Matthew Critchley (12 runs) and a dart by Nathan McAndrew kept the pressure on Melbourne, and former ACT Comet Tom Rogers scored just four runs off five balls, before Sutherland lifted in the final three overs.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
