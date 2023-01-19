The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

A-League Women: Canberra United eye ladder climb with win in Wellington

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United's Ellie Brush celebrates a goal last week. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Everything is falling into place for Canberra United to make a red-hot go at the A-League Women's finals this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.