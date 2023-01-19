Everything is falling into place for Canberra United to make a red-hot go at the A-League Women's finals this season.
A "confident" Ellie Brush is back, as is "unstoppable" Chinese international Wu Chengshu - sporting a plastic face mask - and the goals are going in the back of the net as the team continue to gel across the park.
Now as the team head over to New Zealand to face Wellington Phoenix this weekend, they've got a skip in their step to keep charging towards the post-season in top form.
"All the results are falling our way, with most teams drawing which is definitely helping us," Canberra striker Michelle Heyman said.
"We've secured our spot in sixth, just four points behind fourth place ... so if we get the win this week it'll put us in good stead to get into the finals."
The last time the two teams met in Canberra at the start of the season, United came out 3-0 winners, and they'll be hoping for more of the same on Sunday.
They're helped by travelling a day earlier to adjust to the early game and timezone change in New Zealand, which Heyman revealed players at the Phoenix have struggled with this season.
Heyman has been impressed by Brush's impact for the side since her return and believes the younger players in the team will benefit most from her experience.
"She's confident, she's calm on the ball and she's got a wealth of knowledge which is perfect for our team," the veteran said of Brush.
"It's going to be something that helps build Canberra United."
Wu Chengshu's comeback after a horrific face clash late last year has also given an edge to United, with the impressive Chinese star one to watch in the coming weeks.
"She's unstoppable when she's playing," Heyman said.
"It's just so nice to see because we haven't seen much of her yet, so there's only more big things to come from her."
Wellington Phoenix v Canberra United at Sky Stadium - Sunday 10.15am
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
