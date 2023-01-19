The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

ABL: Canberra Cavalry's clutch secret pitching weapon West Tunnell as Sydney Blue Sox await

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 19 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Cavalry closing pitcher West Tunnell. Picture by Keegan Carroll

West Tunnell has only worn the Canberra Cavalry uniform for a few weeks, but he's already playing a starring role in their push to the Australian Baseball League playoffs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.