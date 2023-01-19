West Tunnell has only worn the Canberra Cavalry uniform for a few weeks, but he's already playing a starring role in their push to the Australian Baseball League playoffs.
It's a unique sort of player that thrives in the press-cooker situation a closing pitcher must deal with.
The game is on the line, an out or a single hit can often determine a win or loss, and whatever the outcome, it's usually the play everyone will remember most.
But Tunnell has shown he's the man for the job in two strong series performances for the Cavalry so far.
"There is something special about getting those last three outs," he told The Canberra Times ahead of their crucial series against the Sydney Blue Sox starting Friday.
"For whatever reason it's sometimes hard to do that and a lot of guys feel that pressure.
"But I want to go out and help my team win and I've closed a lot of games in my career."
With his fastest pitch nearly 160km/h, Tunnell is a not so secret weapon that the Cavalry are grateful to have at such a decisive part of the season.
Surprisingly Tunnell never pitched until he played professionally, and it was actually with the Arizona Diamondbacks organisation in the US minor leagues that he nailed his craft by focusing on a simple approach encouraged by his coaches.
"I've always only ever thrown two pitches - just a fastball and a slider," Tunnell said.
"Those two pitches have developed and they've changed shapes, and being a reliever that's all I've ever really needed."
Against the bottom-placed Blue Sox the Cavalry are in good form to secure four wins, which will help them on their quest to secure a post-season spot.
"We've given ourselves a chance," Tunnell said.
"I've been fortunate to play for a lot of good teams and won a handful of championships in professional baseball, and I don't see why this team can't do the same.
"It's going to take some help from Auckland to lose some games, but they're playing Brisbane who are top of the league.
"All we can do is control what we can - go into Sydney and play well."
Sydney Blue Sox v Canberra Cavalry at Blacktown International Sportspark
Game 1, Friday 7pm
Game 2, Saturday 3pm
Game 3, Saturday 7pm
Game 4, Sunday 2pm
Melanie Dinjaski
