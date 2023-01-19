The Canberra Times
WNBL: Canberra Capitals threaten epic comeback but fall to Bendigo Spirit

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 19 2023 - 10:55pm, first published 9:49pm
The Capitals fought hard till the end against Bendigo. Picture Getty Images

Bendigo Spirit didn't have former Capitals star Kelsey Griffin on Thursday night through injury, but it didn't matter as they held on to defeat Canberra 86-74 in Victoria.

