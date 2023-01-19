Bendigo Spirit didn't have former Capitals star Kelsey Griffin on Thursday night through injury, but it didn't matter as they held on to defeat Canberra 86-74 in Victoria.
Just last week - two games ago - the Capitals beat Bendigo at the National Convention Centre.
They didn't have Griffin for that night and with the veteran omitted again on Thursday, the blueprint was there for a repeat performance and just their second win of the WNBL season.
However Bendigo came prepared for the firepower of the Capitals' young squad, equally hit with injury setbacks to their experienced players.
The Capitals to their credit had Spirit sweating late with a massive 30-point fourth quarter effort threatening an unbelievable comeback victory, however they fell 12 short.
Anneli Maley was destructive to the Capitals, notching her third-straight double double (18 points, 12 rebounds).
US import Rae Burrell continued her fine form with 17 points and Nicole Munger contributed 15, while co-captain Jade Melbourne was kept honest by the Bendigo defence, scoring just nine points, with 10 rebounds and seven assists.
The Capitals will next face the Southside Flyers in Canberra on Saturday.
Melanie Dinjaski
