Braidwood Book Fair starts this weekend

The ever-popular Braidwood Book Fair is opening on Saturday and continuing until January 28.
Thousands of books for all ages will be for sale daily in the National Theatre, on the main street, Wallace Street, opposite the bakery.
Also CDs, records, puzzles, magazines and DVDs. There is also a special children's section.
The book fair will be open daily from 9am to 4pm.
