Royale with Cheese ultimate '90s rock show at The Basement

The Basement in Belconnen is on Saturday hosting Royale With Cheese, the ultimate '90s rock show.
Hailing from Sydney, Royale with Cheese plays all the favourite '90s rock and pop covers - from Seattle sound to grunge to Britpop to oz rock
But, to be clear, Royale With Cheese is "not just a covers band - it's a rollicking 90s party reviving one of the greatest and most influential decades in rock music".
Doors open 7pm.
Tickets available here or at the door, if not sold out.
