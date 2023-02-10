A thirtysomething copywriter living in inner-city Melbourne reflects on her life in the strange months at the start of 2020 which slide along a gradient from catastrophic fires and smoke to a catastrophic virus and lockdown.
There is her mother, a famous Australian TV chef who left the country years ago after she was photographed covered in blood out the front of the house named Shirley. But this is not a murder mystery.
And there is her boyfriend, now ex, David, who lives in the same small block of flats in Collingwood she does. Plus, there is Frankie, the martini-sipping pregnant neighbour who runs the vegan condiment company for which David packs and delivers. She is a new arrival in the block.
The events of Ronnie Scott's second novel, Shirley, take place just before the virus upends his characters' lives but is narrated well afterwards. The sharp edge of fear from that period is blunted a little by the awareness that his narrator, unnamed, will get through, fortunate enough to be able to work from home. The effect captures the strangeness of that period, when unexpected things became reality.
COVID may well prove a handy narrative device for the novelist because it was felt universally in some way. It is a true break to normal social programming, forcing people to rethink and adjust their lives on the fly. But Shirley shows that COVID did not always entirely change relationships, but bring out forces that were already there. The pandemic here is a clever equaliser.
Shirley's narrator has an unusual relationship with her TV-famous mother. Her mother left, after the night of the photograph, when she was a teenager and now more than a decade and a half has gone by. The important point is there remains a relationship, even if it is one often conducted through the intermediary of her mother's assistant, Gerald. The bind persists despite the frustrations and embarrassments. What does it take to give up entirely on family? A lot.
Scott's study in the legacies of unconventional parenting - his narrator's mother, soon after her grand departure, expresses her commitment to be an "e-parent" - is the most interesting component of this well-constructed novel. Changes to the physical bonds - the family home - here force introspection rather than a reckoning.
David's efforts to care for a very old, abandoned family cat, Meanie, reveals his warmth and tenderness. His break up with the narrator is ostensibly brought about because he has started having sex with men and wants to continue, but they are also - as the trite line often runs - at very different stages of their lives. David is sweet, but his future is one of inner-city renting and the grind of back-to-back hospitality jobs. David's internal frustration at his extended adolescence, a result of the economic precarity of contemporary city life, finds a relief in looking after Meanie, but he is limited there too.
Meanwhile, Frankie is having a baby with Alex, a man she employs and is not in a relationship with. This is arranged, not accidental. Frankie's presence seems to be performative. The narrator remains wary, and justifiably so.
While the characters of Shirley are interesting - often deeply so - none are particularly compelling. It's hard to become interested in character it's hard to get to know. There is a removed coolness about the book, whether it's about her reaction to what is going on around her or growing up with an e-parent. Is she just trying to keep it together or is she actually cool with most of it? It was hard to really care about this question, and even an interesting character can only sustain interest for so long.
The removed coolness extends from the characters to the setting. Scott's Melbourne is described with a kind of shorthand. Characters cross named streets, eat at real eateries and navigate by the landmarks of urban life: service stations, intersections and train lines. But Scott's Collingwood, where most of the book takes place, is as flat as a page from the Melways if you don't know the city like he does. The novel doesn't say what kind of place this is, really, while still trying to insert the city as its own character.
It really wouldn't matter where the book was set. There are plenty of cities where a woman could live in a one-bedroom flat only walking-distance from her mother's house, where she grew up. Unusual family life isn't unique to one place. But Scott makes it relevant by naming all these Melbourne spots. The assumed knowledge makes me wonder whether this is a book only designed to be ready by inner-city Melbourne types who know their Trang Bakery from their Lazerpig.
For its faults, Shirley is a novel that has been assembled by an expert hand. The narrator has a consistent voice and an interesting story to tell. Scott handles the bizarreness of that first descent into pandemic living in a way that demonstrates the alarm without being shrill, how the middle class was perturbed but mostly OK. Shirley also has interesting things to say about how we think about parenting and care beyond the nuclear family, for those with the means to live as they choose.
What held the novel back was an apparent fear of adjectives to describe the city in which all this takes place, leaving both the topography and the characters of the novel flat and distant.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
