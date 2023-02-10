While the characters of Shirley are interesting - often deeply so - none are particularly compelling. It's hard to become interested in character it's hard to get to know. There is a removed coolness about the book, whether it's about her reaction to what is going on around her or growing up with an e-parent. Is she just trying to keep it together or is she actually cool with most of it? It was hard to really care about this question, and even an interesting character can only sustain interest for so long.