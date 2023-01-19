The Canberra Times
Police seek witnesses to assaults in Civic and Gordon on December 10

Alex Crowe
Alex Crowe
Updated January 20 2023 - 11:22am, first published 10:00am
Witnesses are being sought to two separate incidents that left a man and a teenage girl with facial injuries in December.

