Witnesses are being sought to two separate incidents that left a man and a teenage girl with facial injuries in December.
A man was knocked unconscious and required hospital treatment after he was allegedly the victim of a coward punch while walking with another man on Northbourne Avenue on December 10.
The two men were allegedly assaulted by people unknown to them while walking past Fifth Avenue bar at about 2.40am.
Hours later, a teenage girl's nose and jaw were broken during an alleged assault at a residence in Gordon.
Four people are alleged to have entered a house in Jim Pike Avenue at about 3.40am. Sometime before 4.30am an incident occurred whereby the girl was injured.
Police report one of the four people stole a grey Ford Ranger vehicle from the front of the premises when they departed at 4.30am.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on January 13.
Anyone with information that may help in the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the website.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
