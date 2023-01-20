The Canberra Times
Public service to import paper amid local shortage, logging freeze

By Michelle Slater
Updated January 20 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 11:50am
Gippsland's Opal Australian Paper mill workers gather around the last roll of paper to come out of the machine on December 23. Picture supplied

The Australian Public Service will have to revert back to importing about a million reams of paper a year after the country's only white copy paper manufacturer paused production.

