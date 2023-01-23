John ponders the existence of alien life forms: "Thanks for you thought provoking article. I find the thought of extra-terrestrial or alien life just unbelievable. If far greater minds than my humble grey matter have not suggested that such life exists then who am I to imagine their existence? Carl Sagan or Stephen Hawking come to mind as the great minds of our time. They haven't embarked on such speculation. But it may suit some souls to imagine such things, so be it. On the other hand, of all the millions of galaxies we know exist, surely there must be life as we know it, somewhere out there. Just hope they are friendly when we meet."