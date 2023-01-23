This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
The best thing about this journalism gig is the people you get to encounter.
Over the years, I've had conversations with extraordinary individuals like actor Sir Michael Caine, author Robert Ludlum and highly decorated soldier turned anti-war activist David Hackworth. I've chatted with prime ministers Rudd, Turnbull and Morrison and then opposition leader, now PM Anthony Albanese.
And I've fleetingly crossed paths with less savoury types, Abe Saffron, Donald Trump and great train robber Ronald Biggs among them.
Some of these encounters I remember well, others have been filed away in the memory as sepia moments in a career that's endured for more than four decades. But one - had only last week - is likely to stay front of mind for years to come.
You might remember Eddie Woo from the Australia Day awards five years ago. He was named Australia Day Local Hero of the Year for his work teaching maths and providing online lessons for disadvantaged students. He also achieved what many people had thought impossible: he made the study of maths fun.
As impressive as that is, it's not what stands out about the conversation with Eddie. It's his recollection of growing up friendless and bullied in western Sydney as a son of Chinese Australians and feeling he never quite belonged. Back then, Pauline Hanson was in the ascendancy and there was an ugliness afoot in the suburbs and towns of middle Australia. Eddie spoke the same as every other Aussie; he just didn't look the same. And for that he was tormented through primary school.
That feeling of not belonging dissipated in 2018 when his work was recognised and he was feted with the Local Hero award. He told me the award finally gave him permission to identify as an Australian, even though he'd been one all his life.
Listening to him now, it's hard to reconcile that early experience. His passion is infectious, his optimism energising. As a nation, we are privileged to have him and his good works in our midst. And it was a privilege for me to be granted half an hour of his time.
But one wonders how many Eddies are out there who didn't have the inner strength and family and community support to emerge from the smothering fug of discrimination and racism. How many were so ground down by prejudice their potential was never realised?
Thankfully, Hanson and her ilk have been relegated to the margins of Australian political discourse. These days, they're little more than a grotesque carnival act, whining to an ever-diminishing constituency. The change of government does appear to have changed the country.
The Australia Day debate over the date has this year been muted and largely civil. Employers have told thousands of workers they can work on Australia Day and take a day off in lieu if they choose. Apart from a whinge from the Opposition which sank like a stone, there's been negligible chest-beating, tub-thumping or flag waving.
While settling on a more appropriate date is some time off, Australia Day can still evolve to become more inclusive and less jingoistic.
This week, almost 20,000 people will become Australian citizens at ceremonies across the country. Among them will be individuals like Eddie Woo, who deserve every opportunity to blossom and contribute free of prejudice and discrimination.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
