It's been quite a while since Australia was the 'lucky country'

While I doubt if there are many true climate change deniers in our Parliament, there are quite a few who believe we can still flirt with coal and gas.
Precious few politicians seem aware of the extent of the already occurring disasters let alone what is likely to come.
They seem quite happy to spend obscene amounts on military hardware designed to counter a future enemy while ignoring the existing one that has burnt, drowned or broken much of our nation.
Our food security is at risk with large agricultural areas inundated and crops that survived spoiling because transport has been disrupted. Food prices have risen nine per cent over the past year and this is on the back of a 10 per cent increase in rents and soaring mortgage costs.
All that has been devastating for low-income earners, the ones that should be protected by a Labor government. The situation is dire.
Apparently, according to one report, 20 per cent of respondents to a survey said they had stolen food from supermarkets or gardens. This will only get worse because of the governments fixation with growing the economy, meaning GDP, by an accelerated immigration policy that will see about 300,000 new arrivals this year.
News of the sudden death of Senator Jim Molan will have come as a shock to the many who have known and respected him for many years.
To those who knew him in the army, he was always the consummate professional soldier, a great leader and a true mate. As a politician he was honest and incredibly hard working, and as a family man, he was a devoted husband and father.
He fought on through his long battle with cancer and never slowed down.
He has been taken from us far too early and he will be sadly missed by his country, his mates and his family, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.
Rest in peace Jim.
Because most woke people are only following trends, their commitment to their causes is only weak.
Come Australia Day I expect most, if not all, the fashion victims in the APS will be enjoying a day off work, probably by the lake, regardless of whatever fairy tales the media will spin.
This, of course, isn't to say that the further damage caused to Australian sovereignty isn't real.
Labor's latest stunt is in keeping with its decades of treachery as it pretends to be there for the average Australian while doing everything in its power for the globalists; those poor creatures afflicted sorely monopolistic and predatory capitalist syndrome who need Australians to disown their country.
Where do we find a vaccine to protect us against that?
While Labor's Fabian commitment is as strong as ever I guess I'll be seeing the average Australian down by the lake. Happy Australia Day.
I refer to Tony Falla's letter (Letters, January 18) suggesting there isn't widespread support for pill testing. I find it extraordinary anyone could try to present an argument against something so sensible.
According to research, 70 per cent of drugs such as ecstasy are taken at music festivals, dance parties and clubs. More than 82 per cent of people surveyed between the ages of 16 and 25 approved of pill testing.
It's available in several European countries including the Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Spain and France and has saved many lives.
Only recently in the ACT a drug was discovered through a pill test more potent and dangerous than Oxycontin. It would have likely killed somebody if it had been taken.
Very few pills are completely composed of what is claimed. Pill testing changes behaviour with 50 per cent of those who had their drugs tested saying the results affected their consumption choices.
Two-thirds said they wouldn't consume the drug and would warn friends.
Banning pill testing is simply returning to the idiocy of Nancy Reagan's drug policy: "Just say no".
Several young Australians have needlessly died at music festivals. We don't know the numbers who have died at parties and clubs etc. I'm sure the families of those who have tragically died would approve of pill testing.
I am stunned that Tony Falla can make such a sweeping generalisation about the supposed non-support for pill testing. I am an ex-drug squad (AFP eastern region) detective and former lecturer in policing studies.
I can categorically say "just say no" does not work. The so-called war on drugs was a waste of time and money.
Harm minimisation is the key and if pill testing saves just one of our precious young people, then it's worth every cent. Next step, destigmatising intravenous drug users.
It is sad to see that another tourist attraction has been closed for quite some time. The cafe and restaurant on top of Red Hill has been fenced off and doesn't look like it will open again in the near future.
The cafe was a popular location for a coffee and a great view of the city. There is nothing to indicate whether it will be refurbished or just left as another sad icon of Canberra.
So much money is being spent on the second stage of light rail. It's a pity it couldn't be spent on attractions around the city.
Well said, Noelle Roux (Letters, January 18). Highlighting the hypocrisy over there being no state funeral for Cardinal Pell was right on the money.
What else would you expect from Andrews, Perrottet and the newly promoted Albanese? That Fulton, Warne and Durham for instance received the honour sums up the populist priorities of these sort of weak politicians.
Controversially though, there wasn't one for Tommy Raudonikis. That really shows which side of society's jagged little fence you need to come from
Eric Hunter's condemnation of Cardinal George Pell (Letters, January 15) deserves a response.
It was Pell's unshrinking, blunt orthodoxy on controversial issues that made him an enemy of postmodernist thought in a woke society who had to be destroyed.
Despite an extraordinary and unparalleled witch hunt conducted by notable sections of the media and the Victorian police (undoubtedly under the direction of their political bosses) Pell's integrity remains untarnished.
As for "what he knew about child sexual abuse by priests under his administrative responsibility", as soon as he had that administrative responsibility (in 1996) he established the "Melbourne response", the first victim compensation program in the world. He also sacked the notorious Peter Searson in 1997.
The Royal Commission criticised Pell for failing to act prior to 1996 when he was first an adviser to the Bishop of Ballarat and then to the Archbishop of Melbourne, Frank Little. Pell said the findings were "not supported by the evidence".
Hunter's assertion the Royal Commission noted Pell's "failure to put justice above the Church's interests" is wrong. These comments were about Archbishop Little.
The power of the press has been demonstrated again. My letter to The Canberra Times (Letters, January 15) expressed disgust at the behaviour of NBN in relation to a fault with the provision of their services.
On January 16 I received a call from the NBN. The person was extremely patient (particularly given my exasperation with things) and knowledgeable, and gave very specific explanations for the catalogue of woes that I had experienced, and very satisfactory undertakings for making things better in the future.
So, the good news is that I have (eventually) had a very productive interaction with NBN; it couldn't have gone any better. Credit where credit's due.
The bad news is, of course, that I had to go to The Canberra Times (and my local federal MP) in order to get a good result.
The premiers of NSW and Vic have declined state funeral honours for the recently deceased Cardinal George Pell. I don't believe the cardinal would have cared.
To repurpose some Teddy Kennedy...( the cardinal) "need not be idealized, or enlarged in death beyond what he was in life; to be remembered simply as a good and decent man, who saw wrong and tried to right it, saw suffering and tried to heal it..."
That he did not succeed in the eyes of some is really of no account. In my eyes he is not deserving of the negative "press" his end has evoked.
