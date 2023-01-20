The Canberra Times
It's been quite a while since Australia was the 'lucky country'

By Letters to the Editor
January 21 2023 - 5:30am
Australia should be spending less on defence equipment and more on mitigating the devastating impact of climate change. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

While I doubt if there are many true climate change deniers in our Parliament, there are quite a few who believe we can still flirt with coal and gas.

