Vietnam-era flamethrower handed over during national gun amnesty

By Dan Jervis-Bardy
January 21 2023 - 12:01am
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has published a report on the first year of the permanent national firearms amnesty. A Vietnam-era flamethrower (top right) and gel blasters and replica guns (bottom right) were handed in during the first year. Picture by Elesa Kurtz, supplied

A Vietnam war-era flamethrower and gel blasters were among the more than 500 firearms and weapons handed to police in Canberra during the first year of a permanent national gun amnesty.

