A Vietnam war-era flamethrower and gel blasters were among the more than 500 firearms and weapons handed to police in Canberra during the first year of a permanent national gun amnesty.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus will on Saturday release the program's inaugural annual report, which reveals more than 17,500 weapons and firearms were surrendered nationwide in the 12 months to June 30, 2022.
The amnesty allows people to surrender unregistered firearms to authorities without being penalised.
"It (the amnesty) is an important measure to reduce the number of firearms circulating in our community, and keep Australians safe," Mr Dreyfus said in a statement.
In the ACT, a total of 520 firearms and weapons were handed to police in the first year, as well as 27 firearms parts and accessories.
Among the weapons surrendered in the nation's capital was a Vietnam war-era flamethrower. The annual report said ACT Policing believed the gun was for training only and was not used in active or frontline service.
Roughly 17,540 firearms and weapons were surrendered nationwide during the 12-month period, with more than a third of those coming from NSW.
Of the almost 250 participants who responded to a voluntary, anonymous survey about the program, just under half said they surrendered their firearms because they didn't want or need it.
About 15 per cent said they did so out of a sense of responsibility.
The Commonwealth, states and territories agreed to a permanent national amnesty in 2019, but the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start until July 1, 2021.
A 2016 report from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission estimated there were around 260,000 illegal firearms in the country.
The program has followed two previous temporary amnesties, including the national gun buyback and amnesty after the Port Arthur massacre in 1996.
That almost year-long amnesty ended with the surrender of almost 650,000 firearms, while a three-month amnesty in 2017 resulted in more than 57,300 being handed back.
The government expects the permanent Australia-wide program won't deliver the same numbers of surrendered weapons as past temporary amnesties, as the states and territories are running their own programs.
"With just under 18,000 firearms and weapons surrendered in its first year, the permanent amnesty has provided an ongoing and robust framework for a reduction in the overall number of firearms in the community and has promoted public safety," the report stated.
