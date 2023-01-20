Digital marketing developments: What does it take to succeed online in the modern age?

What can businesses do in the 2020s to ensure that their online growth remains stable, and where should you be putting your digital marketing budget within the next few years? Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The role of the business website is in a bit of a strange place in recent times. With the domination of social media sites and changes in how people utilise online platforms, it can be hard to feel like you're on solid footing in terms of what you should be focusing your attention on in terms of online success.



However, as anyone who has been in the digital marketing field for a long enough time will be able to tell you, the past few years have been part of a much larger shifting landscape for those trying to get their online presence in front of users.

The internet is, as it has always been, constantly shifting and changing with trends and new technologies. Though factors such as the global pandemic and subsequent lockdowns did alter people's relationship with the online world considerably, it simply sped up a course that was already playing out regarding online trends.

With that in mind, what can businesses do in the 2020s to ensure that their online growth remains stable, and where should you be putting your digital marketing budget within the next few years?

Web design wisdom

Even as more businesses have started to focus their brands on social media marketing, the need for a high-quality website has not shifted. This is for many reasons, but first and foremost, it's vital that you have a site that can be picked up by search engines for those that are looking up your product or service.



Trust in social media for advertising is still considerably lower than many people may think, with that trust continuing to erode through the years as users have become more aware of spam and fraudulent sellers.

This has also translated into a rising distrust of low-quality websites. As early as 2010, business advice sites were writing articles on the different factors that can lead an audience to distrust a website. Even then, we are still seeing people making the same mistakes with their exciting new website designs that they were then:

Generic, stock template websites

Constant typos and strange language that doesn't define a brand's tone

A lack of updates or new content after the launch

Difficult navigation

A lack of care regarding the user experience

No information about the company

This list could go on forever, but the point is simple: Any successful website needs a lot of care and a lot of work to ensure that it's going to be trusted by those it's looking to attract.



This tends to be why people gravitate to services offering web design in Melbourne, an area that is flooded with experienced digital marketing and website development agencies that know what it takes to keep an audience engaged.



However, even with a strong web design team behind you, you'll also need to keep your own brand engaging to ensure that those who end up on your site have something to latch onto.

Building your brand's narrative

One of the big stumbling points of the modern online business world is that it feels like being a strong business just isn't enough. All the well-known online brands end to have a narrative attached to them, a throughline across platforms and marketing channels that allows an audience to feel like they're getting to know these brands as more than just corporate entities.



The issue is that any given user online is having their attention pulled in a dozen different directions, and even if you provide a quality service, a lacklustre online presence will make it very difficult to get repeat customers.

Digital marketing practices are as much about psychology as they are about design, whether you're referring to something as simple as a banner ad or as complex as dark patterns in UX. So, understanding how your audience interacts with these online spaces will be essential in ensuring that your online presence is actually appealing to those that are going to respond to it.



In other words, a younger audience is going to likely respond better to TikTok marketing than an older demographic, just as Facebook marketing probably isn't going to be the most effective for tweens.

That's not to say that each of these platforms will provide no value if their demographic doesn't match your own, but it is more likely to make your brand look desperate or confused in the market if you're producing content that is too far outside your brand tone or image.



If you're unsure as to what the ideal solution for your business is, consider working with a digital agency that has experience with data analysis and social media marketing.

With that said...

Broadening your media types

For many businesses, the occasional press release or eDM is all you're likely going to see, but as the avenues for businesses to express and promote themselves steadily increase, so too do the missed opportunities of those that aren't taking advantage of them.



Your content is the way that your business interacts with its audience, and whether you're B2B or B2C, a strong piece of video content or editorial can go a long way towards making you stand out against your peers.

Video especially is estimated to be an increasingly important aspect of many marketing campaigns, as over 80 per cent of businesses use video as a marketing tool (at least according to Wyzowl statistics). If this doesn't make sense for your business, it's not the end of the world for you to stick with more standard digital mediums, but if you're struggling to stand out online, this could be a viable way to start shifting that.

~