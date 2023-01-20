The op shop scene, like most other commercial enterprises, has changed a lot since COVID restrictions ended. But its issues are unique. Volunteers are simply overloaded. The big black garbage bags bursting with booty are taking over like The Blob, engulfing the shop floor, engulfing the sorting areas. We're super grateful for the donations of course; we love going through the ornaments of your kindness, but please hold off a little. Don't stop! Just donate smaller for now.