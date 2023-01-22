We are hearing a lot of talk lately about the uncertainty surrounding gas prices. This has been attributed to the price cap.
Yet the big gas producers have made record windfall profits in 2022 while paying minimal taxes over the past few years, according to recent transparency data by the ATO.
Meanwhile households are under increasing financial pressure as domestic energy prices skyrocket. On top of that, Australian taxpayers are the ones footing the bill for extreme weather events linked to emissions rises - caused by the very product these companies are selling.
As we move towards our net zero emissions goal, the gas industry's contribution to our energy needs is set to diminish. A report by Greentech estimates that by 2050 "renewable energy will supply the majority of the National Energy Market's (NEM) electricity needs, with significant reductions continuing for coal and fossil fuel plants".
With opportunities growing in the renewables sector, perhaps some entrepreneurial nous is required from the gas producers.
The gas supply companies and their distributors seem to be undermining the federal government legislation of a temporary price cap for 12 months of $12 a gigajoule and an adequate domestic supply.
This is unacceptable to Australian gas consumers. The east coast domestic gas users need a Western Australian solution which ensures adequate gas availability at a production cost plus a reasonable profit mark-up; about $7 a gigajoule in the Western Australian case.
Why should Australian domestic consumers pay any more than contracted importers of Australian gas? New, and enforceable, legislation is needed.
The alternative is to nationalise one producer. The federal government would then have direct knowledge of production cost, the export contract price and be able to set a wholesale domestic price on a sound basis. The purchase price valuation would need to reflect the write-off of a stranded asset over 10 to 15 years.
If the industry continues to deny the Australian consumer domestic gas at a reasonable price, the federal government must act effectively. Electricity may have similar concerns.
There is some encouraging talk about linking Canberra to the outside world via a fast train. This is welcomed given the current rail system provided to the ACT.
The train and bus service from Melbourne to Canberra, is no longer fit for purpose, outdated, and has deteriorated to the point where I'm not sure why they bother to run it.
Issues include punctuality, no onboard dining service, uncomfortable carriages, no checking luggage across borders, and slow travel times. It's time to rethink an alternative rail link to Canberra and beyond.
Providing a fast, comfortable, and modern rail service to the ACT, local region and beyond is an important nation building infrastructure project that would propel Australia into the 21st century.
It would also boost tourism and expand businesses here and along the route while providing a pleasant travelling experience for its customers.
It would also create spin-offs for other crucial infrastructure development, such as improving rail freight and easing congestion on the roads. It would also take growth pressure off the cities as people could live within easy commute times to them.
It would also give Canberrans and their families faster, convenient, and cheaper access to and from other capitals.
We travelled from Canberra to the coast on January 15.
There was bumper-to-bumper traffic coming against us making avoiding the many damaging potholes impossible. About 15 kilometres out of Braidwood, doing about 80 km/h and with no warning, we came around a slight bend to confront a large gravelly pot-holed section.
Our car fishtailed and it was only because of fantastic driving by my husband that we did not roll over into the oncoming traffic. It would have been a horrific accident.
When is something going to be done? Do we need a catastrophe to make someone realise these hundreds of potholes are not just damaging our cars but threatening our lives as well.
Once again volunteers in the community have had to point out not just the need, but also the opportunity, for basic improvements to a very major development project and its public use surrounds ("Development application submitted for CIT", canberratimes.com.au, January 11).
As the prime developer and ultimate asset holder, on the public's behalf, of this key CIT infrastructure project, Labor-Greens ministers and other MLAs should have been working much harder to ensure the generous provision and sounder siting of basic amenities were integral parts of any concept and pre-DA plans before they were dumped into the community's lap for consultation after consultation.
Many glossy ACT government plans, objectives, strategies, frameworks and declared policy positions clearly indicate what should be considered and delivered, and why. Yet adherence to the content of these documents at the early planning stages is often weak, patchy, and minimalist.
This CIT project is another example of a developer either not caring or choosing to see what they could get away with.
The community needs to be convinced the government has the resources to commit to major planning reform in only a few months' time.
Penleigh Boyd reminds us (Letters, January 9) of how thoughtless planning in our city centre has deprived Canberrans of the once enjoyed vistas to the mountains beyond.
Think what will be lost with the continuation of light rail down the Adelaide Avenue corridor with its proposed 10 stops - the many stops that can only be justified by high-rise development sprouting like bean-stalks along the way.
Lost will be the beautiful vista to the Brindabellas, to my mind the grandest of them all.
I have often travelled by the rapid bus system from Woden. The journey to Civic takes less than 15 minutes. The only stop of necessity is the Albert Hall (for the benefit of Treasury workers).
I fully support Prime Minister Albanese's efforts to cement ties between Papua New Guinea and Australia ("PNG aid in country's best interests: PM", January 15, p2). PNG is not only our nearest neighbour, its people have been one of our closest allies and friends since the first Australian administration began governing the Territory of Papua in 1906.
Between 1968 and 1973, I worked on geological surveys in many areas of Papua New Guinea, and met numerous Australian Patrol Officers and other officials. I can attest to the invaluable contributions of Australian officials in PNG and the great esteem in which they were held.
Now, in 2023, the strategic value of that friendship is all too apparent.
I find it incredible that all the investigations and reports over recent years have not identified the major cause of the pollution in our lakes and waterways.
Trying to treat the pollutants once in the lakes has had very little impact and basically been a waste of money.
It is incredulous that the ACT Greens/Labor government does not realise or accept, that when you reduce street sweeping to around twice a year you end up with a huge amount of nutrients in our waterways and lakes. This is particularly so at this time of the year when eucalypts are shedding very large amounts of bark, twigs and leaves.
It is important to realise a very significant proportion of nutrient litter occurs along parkways, major arterials distributor roads and not in suburban areas. Please ACT Greens and Labor, stop blaming residents for being the cause of the problem.
The government, its staff and consultants seem to want to blame everyone else but the incompetence and inefficiency of its management.
Congratulations to Erchana Murray-Bartlett, not only for her impressive world-record breaking 150 marathons effort, but for the vital cause she represented along the way.
Murray-Bartlett teamed up with the Wilderness Society and raised awareness and funds for our precious wildlife.
From greater gliders and koalas suffering from logging and bushfires, to native ducks, who in my state of Victoria, continue to be needlessly shot for "sport", our fellow living creatures are in rapid decline.
We just heard it too many times before Ms Ardern. We know you are only 42. You will only disappear for a year or two then land a bigger international job or make a comeback. Even Abbott is trying to do it.
On January 26 we commemorate the establishment of the penal colony of New South Wales. We were not the nation of Australia until Federation. What other country in the world celebrates the foundation of a prison camp as its national day?
I join so many others in my thanks to Jacinda for her leadership and my sadness at her departure. Perhaps she could be convinced to run courses for those in and entering politics on how to be true leaders.
Given the government promised to retire the 34 remaining Renault diesel buses by the end of last year why are they still in the fleet now? These buses no longer comply with the national disability standard. They were supposed to be replaced with the 12 new electric buses late last year.
Don't blame the organisers. If the ACT government had increased overall police numbers more officers could have been diverted and Summernats' problems would have been diminished.
I refer to the letter by Terry Gibson "Fund the tram" (Letters, January 16). Given his last two sentences, I think Mr Gibson could do with some education on the creation of money and what that means.
It's not hard to see why President Putin has called the Russian war of aggression and invasion a "special military operation". The Russians have no qualms about targeting Ukrainian civilian populations as the killing of 44 Ukrainians in the latest bombing of an apartment building demonstrates.
Rod Matthews (Letters, January 16) asks, tongue-in-cheek, "shouldn't Muslims have a Voice to Parliament too"? Yes - if they had occupied the land for 65,000 years, been invaded on the grounds they weren't here, and then discriminated against for the next 200 years without official recognition.
Inevitable calls to canonise the late George Pell by Opus Dei and others should not be supported by any level of government in Australia. The record should reflect Pell's failure to take action against paedophile priests who were moved on from parish to parish.
I am really getting sick of the annual complaints from a minority about the "evils" of the Australia Day public holiday. It's time to give in to these wowsers and ban this holiday completely. This is of course what their business backers want.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.