The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Times Past: January 21, 1964

January 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: January 21, 1964

With cost of living on the minds of ACT residents today, the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1964 featured a story on a consumer price index (CPI) relating to retail prices in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.