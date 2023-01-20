Times Past: January 21, 1964

With cost of living on the minds of ACT residents today, the front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1964 featured a story on a consumer price index (CPI) relating to retail prices in Canberra.
The CPI was being prepared by the Bureau of Census and Statistics and was expected to be published for the June quarter of 1964.
CPI figures, from which the average cost of living is obtained, head been prepared for the six state capital cities, but not Canberra.
The index was first applied in August 1960. It replaced the outmoded C series index, which was last modified in 1936, and the interim price index, which failed to keep pace with the changing consumer pattern.
The consumer price index measures the changes of average retail prices in a defined group of commodities over a certain period.
The Bureau of Census and Statistics had regularly prepared a list of the average prices of food and groceries in Canberra.
Canberra figures were included in the C series index until it was discontinued.
