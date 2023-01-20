A man has denied meeting a woman on Tinder and raping her, with defence lawyers arguing the pair met a year ago at a gym and phone forensics "may change the narrative" to favour the defendant.
Ali Raza Razayee, 28, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday. He was previously remanded in custody earlier this week.
He was released from jail to live with family in Queanbeyan and to continue working at his brother's painting business.
Razayee entered pleas of not guilty to two charges of sexual intercourse without consent and one each of indecent act, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, sexual assault and choking another person.
The court heard varying claims about when the pair first met, with the prosecution claiming they began talking via Tinder in January, while the defence argued they met at a gym in March last year.
The prosecution's alleged facts state Razayee and the woman messaged on Instagram before agreeing to go on a date on January 13.
It is said they made plans to meet at Razayee's Palmerston home before going to dinner at Grease Monkey in Gungahlin.
Police allege when the woman arrived at the apartment, Razayee told her they would be ordering dinner in and directed her to sit on the bed.
Razayee is accused of wrapping his leg around the woman so she couldn't move, and kissing her cheeks, lips and breast despite being asked to stop.
Police allege the woman tried to scream but was silenced by Razayee.
The court heard the alleged victim pleaded "please stop, stop you are hurting me".
Razayee is accused of using his left arm to apply pressure to the woman's throat and police claim this impaired vision in her left eye, causing her to see "sparkles".
The alleged offender digitally penetrated the woman and raped her, police say.
In court, defence barrister Travis Jackson argued his client had offered to meet out for a drink but the complainant suggested meeting at his home.
Mr Jackson claimed the pair had been messaging through various Instagram accounts for more than a year before the alleged offences.
He said the court was waiting for phone forensics "which may change the narrative".
On Monday, lawyer Jeremy Banwell told the court Razayee and the woman had sexual relations four or five times before the night in question.
Mr Jackson said the case was expected to go to trial in the ACT Supreme Court at the end of the year, or early 2023.
Prosecutor David Leggett opposed bail, arguing there was evidence Razayee had planned the alleged rapes.
Mr Leggett also argued the woman's injuries were consistent with sexual assault and tendered photographs of her arm and neck.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker said there were "very thin grounds" for the prosecution to claim the alleged offences were premeditated.
She granted Razayee bail with conditions not to enter Gungahlin town square.
Razayee is scheduled to appear in court again on March 30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.