Ali Raza Razayee, 28, pleads not guilty in ACT Magistrates Court to raping Tinder date

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
Updated January 20 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 4:00pm
Ali Raza Razayee, 28, pleaded not guilty to several charges. Picture Facebook

A man has denied meeting a woman on Tinder and raping her, with defence lawyers arguing the pair met a year ago at a gym and phone forensics "may change the narrative" to favour the defendant.

