While the Northern Territory's strong performance on a range of metrics can be attributed, at least in part, to its willingness to spend money, Tasmania is an example of a small, but highly professional, health administration that delivers services efficiently and effectively. Tasmania spent $6,303 per person on healthcare in 2009-2010. This had risen by almost $1,800 a person to $8,098 in 2019-2020. That was $1000 less per person than the ACT.

