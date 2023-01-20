Why is it that despite paying some of the highest rates, land taxes and government charges in the Commonwealth Canberrans must make do with health services that continually fall short of national benchmarks?
And why is it, despite spending more on health services per capita than South Australia, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria and NSW over the past decade, ACT Health does less with more than the states?
The only jurisdiction that consistently spent more than the ACT on health between 2009 and 2020 was the Northern Territory which, despite the tyranny of distance and the special health needs of its Indigenous community, punches well above its weight on waiting times in accident and emergency, for elective surgery and for outpatient services.
The ACT spent $7,539 per person on health services in 2009-2010. That had only risen by $1,542 per person to $9,081 (in 2019 dollars) in 2019-2020. The Northern Territory's per capita health spend was $8,365 in 2009-2010. That had risen by $2,513 by 2019-2010.
While the Northern Territory's strong performance on a range of metrics can be attributed, at least in part, to its willingness to spend money, Tasmania is an example of a small, but highly professional, health administration that delivers services efficiently and effectively. Tasmania spent $6,303 per person on healthcare in 2009-2010. This had risen by almost $1,800 a person to $8,098 in 2019-2020. That was $1000 less per person than the ACT.
What makes these figures, and the questions they provoke, more topical than usual is the revelation far too many Canberrans are waiting many months, and even years, for critical outpatient treatment.
According to ACT Health documents, only made public following a freedom of information request by the ACT's opposition health spokesperson Leanne Castley, nearly 90 per cent of category one outpatients on the general surgery waiting list had been "overdue". The average wait time was 164 days compared to the recommended 30-day timeframe for treatment.
Category two patients fared much worse. The 92.4 per cent of outpatients who were not treated within the recommended timeframe of 90 days had to wait, on average, 575 days. To put that into perspective 1,332 people, many with painful and debilitating conditions, had to wait more than a year and half to be treated as of March 28, 2022.
This, even taking into account the reality that COVID has placed health systems around the country under additional pressure, just isn't good enough.
It's no wonder ACT Health and the ACT government kept quiet about this failure to meet basic community expectations until their hands were forced.
The information was originally provided to Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith as part of a briefing by Canberra Health Services. Ms Stephen-Smith was told the long waiting times were caused by issues with staff availability and recruitment, a "mismatch" between demand and capacity, and outdated systems.
The problem was further compounded by the Canberra Health Services's conclusion that outpatient services such as ear, nose and throat surgery and neurosurgery were not a priority given "other priorities".
Really? Tell that to the affected patients and their families.
All of that said, this criticism is not a reflection on the dedicated and hardworking men and women who do the best they can within the limitations of the ACT's flawed health system.
They, and the patients they care about, deserve far better than this from an ACT government which has now had almost 22 years to get this right.
