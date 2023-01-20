The Canberra Times
ACT health services are not up to scratch

By The Canberra Times
January 21 2023 - 5:30am
Despite the best efforts of dedicated staff Canberra's hospitals have long waiting lists. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Why is it that despite paying some of the highest rates, land taxes and government charges in the Commonwealth Canberrans must make do with health services that continually fall short of national benchmarks?

