It's a nation, whose epic poetry in the form of The Book of Kings, written in verse over 1000 years ago, but dating to the dawn of oral history millennia before that, still resonates with her people and binds them together. The epic chronicles Iranian creation mythologies, ancient history and adventures of fearless, righteous warriors, women and men, fighting for good and a free Iran. Perhaps no story in The Book of Kings is more significant than that of Zahak the Usurper and Fereidoon the Liberator, the first recorded historical revolution for a nation's liberty. It is this story, that resonates today and is chanted by protestors in Iran.

