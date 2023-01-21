"In the name of the god of rainbow."
These words were spoken on a family home video by Kian Pirfalak, a nine-year-old boy, evidently killed by the Islamic Republic's riot forces over a month ago, when they opened direct fire indiscriminately on their passing family car in a southern city in Iran.
His father has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in ICU. There are too many heart-breaking stories like this. Most recently, Dr Aida Rostami who was a Tehran physician treating the injured privately to protect them from the security apparatus went missing after finishing her shift at Tehran's Chamran hospital and her body was handed over to her family with multiple injuries including broken cheek bones, arms and multiple lacerations.
There continue to be summary executions of political protestors with painfully recorded details of their families anguish, blindfolded interviews on the national TV prior to being taken to the gallows. Most recently of multiple martial arts national champions. As of this week, there were more than 15,000 people in custody; approximately 500 reported deaths, including approximately 70 children. Although these numbers are likely to be substantially higher if true statistics were available.
The violence so far has included the severe beating and killing of protestors, execution of prisoners, the shooting of children, sexual assault and rape inside jails, and arbitrary death sentences handed down under medieval charges of "spreading corruption on Earth" or "waging war against God", in court hearings that have lasted mere minutes.
These are little more than state sanctioned murder. The intention of course is to create fear, the primary ingredient of dictatorships. As our Foreign Minister and her counterparts elsewhere have noted, this fear campaign has extended to threats against the Iranian diaspora and some news reporters speaking out in Western countries.
This recent uprising and outpouring of anger and grief was ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who sustained a suspected trauma related skull fracture whilst in the custody of the morality police in Tehran. Her crime was showing some hair.
Iranian women were named Time Magazine "Heroes of the Year". Indeed, they are the very definition of heroes; armed with courage, character and bare hands, fighting against an oppressive, violent theocracy and its goons, both homegrown and imported.
They fight a regime that has sought to belittle them and their broader society; to dehumanise them; to sow distrust and hopelessness amongst citizens; to rob them of basic rights, and above all to control them for 43 years. Meanwhile, this same regime has plundered the country's immense wealth, embezzling public funds without recourse, vandalizing the environment, and driving the educated and professional classes to mass migration.
This latest uprising however, has quickly transformed into a nationwide movement against the very existence of the Islamic Republic, with slogans of "Woman, Life, Liberty", "Man, Homeland, Prosperity" and "We will take our Iran back".
Despite the employment of brutal force, the Islamic Republic has not been able to bring Iran's people to heel. What is clear is that inside Iran, things will never go back to the status quo. Iranians will not be placated by reform and are united in rejecting the Islamic Republic.
Western governments are realising the will of the Iranian people for a free, secular Iran and thus the die is cast.
This is also a time when globally we are witnessing the legitimacy of Western liberal democracies being questioned from the outside, by authoritarian regimes, as they are being destabilised from the inside by populist, often right-wing movements; whilst governments are considered mere agents of big interest groups by the left.
These are, in part, symptoms of the greater arc of human technological advancement, sociological displacement, and geopolitical tectonic plate shifts. It is very possible that we are on the cusp of an epoch shift, similar to those that ushered the end of ancient empires, or hailed the arrival of the modern era. They were all associated with significant birth pains, collectively endured by humanity and specifically borne by individual civilizations.
As Dr Martin Luther King jnr said: "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice".
We must all choose sides in life. Liberal democracies and their values, warts and all, offers our collective humanity, the best path forward. This is not about politics, but basic human rights. I was dismayed when our Prime Minister, insinuated that we would have to temper our response to the Islamic Republic in light of economic interests.
The Foreign Minister's efforts have not been better, condemnation without consequence is weak leadership. The Canadian government, under some pressure from an exemplary parliamentary performance by the opposition leader, has put in place a raft of measures to bring pressure to bear on the Islamic Republic and its agents.
Canada, along with Australia, are well-known destinations for the Islamic Republic's kleptocratic stolen public money and people. Some of the children of Islamic Republic regime members, and often regime members themselves, hold permanent visas or Passports in these and other Western countries.
Our government can start by addressing and explaining these to us all. To be clear, they are not intelligence assets but clear and present dangers, in the short, medium and long term to our democracy.
Ordinary Iranians, wishing to migrate to Australia have to fill in a 19-page Form 80 detailing their relatives' identities and their own life history. How is it, then, that the Islamic Republic Revolutionary Guards ranking officers, ministers, other officials and their children get visas to Australia and become citizens?
Why has Australia not taken a similar stand to Canada against the Islamic Republic, its bank accounts and its officials?
Why are we not applying the same moral compass we have rightly utilised in the case of Ukraine? Not wanting to be woke, but is it just simple geopolitics that has ignored moral imperatives across eons or something more complex and sinister with blonde, blue-eyed Christian Ukrainians playing better to our sympathies than olive-skinned, dark-eyed Muslim Iranians?
Besides the obvious moral case for action, there is a strong case for real politick decisions in line with our long term national interests and safe guarding liberal democracies.
There is well-documented evidence, most recently confirmed by Tony Blair's Foundation, that Iran has undergone one of the most rapid secularisations of the broader society anywhere in the world.
This is, in part, borne of its ancient rich and generally progressive civilisation. The demand of the Iranian people is separation of church and state, a free society with the rule of law. A secular liberal democratic Iran, in the heart of the Middle East, would be an erstwhile ally in curbing Islamic extremism.
It would impede Chinese land and water corridors expansion into the Persian Gulf; reduce the Russian sphere of influence; temper Turkey's belligerence; secure energy supplies, as Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf states flirt with and move towards China to the detriment of the West. It may even stop the boats, if people do not feel desperate enough to leave their homelands for a better life elsewhere. The list of upsides is endless.
Everything has to be seen through the prism of history, especially in the case of historied peoples. As one of the oldest civilizations and states, Iran has traditionally been a monarchy by divine right, since its inception by Cyrus the Great some 2500 years ago. This later included a form of senate of aristocracy, the Mahestan, similar to Rome's senate during the Imperium.
Iran has been invaded many times over during her long history; by Alexander the Macedonian, the Muslim Arabs, the Mongolian hordes and the Turks. But as the late infamous orientalist Bernard Lewis reiterated, Iran has remained Iranian, never colonised with historical borders.
It's a nation, whose epic poetry in the form of The Book of Kings, written in verse over 1000 years ago, but dating to the dawn of oral history millennia before that, still resonates with her people and binds them together. The epic chronicles Iranian creation mythologies, ancient history and adventures of fearless, righteous warriors, women and men, fighting for good and a free Iran. Perhaps no story in The Book of Kings is more significant than that of Zahak the Usurper and Fereidoon the Liberator, the first recorded historical revolution for a nation's liberty. It is this story, that resonates today and is chanted by protestors in Iran.
This is significant in a region where countries were etched out on a map, given names, at first, as part of the Great Game between Imperial Britain and Tsarist Russia and then following the Great War by colonising powers. This has included separating Afghanistan, Azerbaijan ( literally means the abode of fires, as ancient Zoroastrian Magi fire temples were concentrated there, the Vatican of Ancient Iran or Persia) and the rest of the Caucuses from the historical Iranian mainland.
A watershed moment in Iran's modern history is the 1906 constitutional revolution that limited the King's absolute rule.
Rapid modernisation followed, including women's rights. In fact, Iran offered women the right to vote in 1963 before Switzerland in 1971. This has been tempered by historical events, big and small, that have reinforced suspicion of the West, particularly the British, as meddlers. The best known of these is the 1953 coup scripted by the British and funded by the US to topple the democratically elected Prime Minister, who had nationalised Iran's oil and evicted the British out of Iran.
More recently The Fall of Heaven by an academic historian, chronicles Western interference and fomenting, if not outright planning of the 1979 Islamic revolution in response to the Iran led OPEC energy crisis of the 1970s, setting off stagflation that did so much economic damage in the West. Whilst ousting the Shah from Iran, may have been effective in protecting Western interests in the short term, direct lines of projections can be drawn from the 1979 revolution to all the instabilities across the Middle East and beyond.
This includes, most notably, the entanglement of the Unites States in unwinnable wars in the region, whilst by their own admission China raced forwards.
Standing with the people of Iran, will not only be standing on the right side of history, but will also serve our long term national interests and the Western liberal democracies. We must choose sides in life. This choice is easy, there is no compromise or middle ground, it is standing on the side of humanity, liberty, and the god of rainbow.
