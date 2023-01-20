A flight heading to Canberra from Melbourne was turned around on Friday due to safety concerns.
QantasLink flight QF1516 on a Boeing 717 aircraft returned to Melbourne Airport after departing on Friday morning.
This is the fourth Qantas flight to have an in-air issue in the last three days, amid grave concerns for customer safety.
The plane had a scheduled departure time of 10.10am, but actually left at 10.27am on January 20.
It was then diverted back to Melbourne, due to an issue with plane's flaps.
Flaps are the panels on the edge of a plane's wings. They are used during take-off and landing, but retracted once the plane is in the air.
A flight tracker appears to show the plane looped while above Clonbinane in Victoria - about 55 kilometres north of Melbourne - before returning to the airport.
Customers will be put on a new aircraft, a Qantas spokesperson said.
"The pilots followed standard procedures and the aircraft has landed normally in Melbourne," they said.
Half an hour before the plane heading to Canberra turned back, another flight from Melbourne turned around ten minutes after departing.
QF430 left at 9.40am on Friday before turning around near Bonnie Doon and landing at Tullamarine Airport.
Another Qantas plane, heading from Auckland to Sydney, issued a mayday alert following an engine shutdown on Wednesday.
A flight travelling from Sydney to Fiji turned back on Thursday over possible mechanical issues.
READ MORE:
In a statement, Qantas Domestic CEO Andrew David said the company prioritised the safety of customers and staff.
"Aviation is built on safeguards, and one of those safeguards is that if something isn't right, we take a conservative approach to the problem rather than pressing on," he said.
"Aircraft are complex pieces of machinery with millions of moving parts and it's not uncommon to have a problem with one of them."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.