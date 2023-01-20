A crash on a major road that caused significant traffic delays on Friday afternoon has been cleared, Emergency Services ACT said.
There was a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Drake Brockman Drive and William Hovell Drive in Hawker.
It caused significant traffic delays in both northbound lanes on William Hovell Drive.
The crash has now been cleared and the road reopened.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.