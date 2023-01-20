The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Two in hospital after Belconnen motorcycle crash on Coulter Drive

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated January 20 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two people have been transported to hospital in the second major crash on Canberra's northside on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.