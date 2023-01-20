Two people have been transported to hospital in the second major crash on Canberra's northside on Friday afternoon.
There was a motorcycle accident on Coulter Drive in Belconnen.
As of just before 7pm, Coulter Drive was closed in both directions between William Hovell Drive and the roundabout at Springvale Drive.
However, it was expected to re-open soon.
"There are significant delays to traffic, please avoid the area and plan an alternate route," ACT ESA said earlier in the day.
A separate single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Drake Brockman Drive and William Hovell Drive in Hawker caused significant traffic delays.
It has since been cleared.
More to come.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health.
