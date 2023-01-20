As if a tight two-day turnaround between home and away games wasn't enough, the Canberra Capitals had to overcome some anxiety-inducing flight troubles ahead of their clash against the Southside Flyers on Saturday night.
The team arrived back in Canberra on Friday following their loss to Bendigo Spirit on Thursday night.
However an issue with the Qantas plane's wing saw their flight forced to turn back mid-air.
"We left Bendigo about seven o'clock in the morning, then we got up in the air and we're probably up for about 30 minutes when they said they had trouble with the slats on the wing," Capitals coach Kristen Veal said.
"Then they had to turn us around."
The incident follows a string of similar emergency plane diversions in Australia this week.
"They downplayed everything. I don't know if it was really bad or not. They said it was a small issue, but it's in their policy they must land," Veal said.
"I'm fine, but was that all code for, 'Yeh, we almost died'. No, but we're all fine," the coach joked.
Veal saw the lighter side of the moment, and is taking that same approach to the tough predicament they face backing up for Saturday night with a lean, young squad decimated by injury.
Lizzy Tonks is set to make her return which is a boost for the squad, and there is a possibility that one third of the Capitals leadership group, Britt Smart, could also be back on the floor.
"Tonksy is one of those players that we need to make everything work," Veal said.
"She's a cog in the wheel. She really balances out the group so having her will be important.
"It might be sparingly because playing with only eight other players is hard.
"We're working to get Britt clearance too."
Against Benidgo the Capitals needed to play both their development players, highlighting the team's injury struggles.
With just one win for the season, Veal is trying to motivate the group to build towards something bigger, long-term.
And in the meantime, get everything they can out of these last few games.
"Southside is a team that is arguably going to be in the grand final," the coach said.
"They are full grown women, so this will be a big physical challenge.
"We just want to get some consistency in training and power through the back end of the season.
"Being creative is the bottom line. We're having to be, but there's a limit to what we can do based on our experience and our bodies - it's hard."
The second-on-the-ladder Flyers defeated the Capitals last they met in Canberra.
The Capitals fell just 12 points short on Thursday against the Spirit, despite a massive 30-point fourth quarter effort threatening an unbelievable comeback.
National Convention Centre, Saturday 7.30pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
