I had been speculating as to the reasons why the ACT has the longest public hospital waiting times in Australia, despite the competence and dedication of front-line staff and one of the highest per capita health expenditures of any state or territory.
But after reading Lucy Bladen's report on how our health administrators struggle to answer the question of how many maternity beds were in a hospital ("Health bureaucrats take three months to answer question about Calvary maternity unit beds, average length-of-stay", canberratimes.com.au, January 15), and how our health minister characterised that question as "very detailed", I no longer think. I know.
Those who tirelessly exhort us to immediately cease using coal, gas and oil and never to adopt nuclear, need to recalibrate their thoughts with a Plan B.
Plan A has been tried by Germany, dipping its toe in the pot of the renewable dream, only to withdraw it, scalded by the reality that its industrial base will collapse without coal, gas and oil, and the ever-reliable and almost inexhaustible nuclear fission.
Plan A has also never been adopted by many countries, including the big polluters, China, India and Russia.
The only solution to a cleaner planet is Plan B; a mix of all types of energy where appropriately sited and readily available. These include hydro, wind, solar, coal, oil, gas, nuclear, and (later perhaps) nascent hydrogen and nuclear fusion.
Of course we should insist all energy sources strive to be cleaner and safer.
All solutions must be on the table. The immature rejection of nuclear in Australia is a blight on our future.
Minister Berry has complained about public housing projects being delayed due to "frivolous or vexatious claims".
What Minister Berry should realise is that if anyone is frivolous or vexatious it is the ACT government, which is approving substandard development applications that treat public housing tenants as second-class citizens.
The YWCA proposal she recently referred to is a good example.
The Administrative Appeal Tribunal found the application failed to properly apply the Australian Standard for adaptable housing, lacked proper private open spaces for the dwellings, failed to provide enough sunlight, or enough car parking spaces, and failed to have adequate front boundaries for the desired character of the area and amenity of neighbours.
Three of the units won't receive any sun between noon and 3pm during the winter solstice.
Australian Standards and the Territory Plan have rules that have been developed so that residents can enjoy an appropriate standard of living.
They are neither frivolous nor vexatious and the government's responsibility is to ensure that buildings comply with the rules and the standards.
It has been a long, hard-fought battle to move illicit drug use away from a law enforcement response.
I am astonished that Tony Falla (Letters, January 18) hasn't caught up with the community's trend towards acknowledging that harm reduction has better outcomes for drug users, their families and society as a whole.
The latest National Household Drug Strategy Survey revealed that Australians do in fact support pill testing.
Almost three in five Australians (57 per cent) "supported potential drug users being able to test their pills or other drugs at designated sites". This was considerably higher at 70 per cent in the ACT.
We are to congratulate the Health Minister for extending this trial of pill testing. It has already been shown that users have discarded pills that were potentially lethal. Most of us do not want our family members to use these pills but if they do we would prefer they could get them tested to reduce the risk of losing them.
