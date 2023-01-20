The ACT Premier Cricket two-day first grade men's competition is set for a blockbuster showdown between the two top-of-the-ladder teams.
Queanbeyan will face Weston Creek Molonglo with both sides undefeated and hungry to be alone atop the table.
The round four match begins on Saturday at Freebody Oval, and continues the following weekend.
Coming off some top form with the bat, neither side will relent at the crease.
"Playing against Queanbeyan has always been the equal-biggest game on the calendar along with Tuggeranong," Weston Creek Molonglo's Robert Trickett told The Canberra Times.
"They're the games we look forward to most, and playing Queanbeyan on their home ground, it'll be a really good one."
Trickett said he and the team are even prepared to cop some sledges from Queanbeyan fans, but are hoping the lower grades and their supporters turn out too.
"It's always a good atmosphere," he said.
"I think the third grade games are at the other Freebody Oval, so there should be a few of our guys there.
"But then there's always a few Queanbeyan locals who come down and like to yell things out - which is great."
Weston Creek Molonglo are wary of the dangerous Queanbeyan batting order, which in their last match produced a rare 400-plus total.
But Trickett said their bowlers should be up to the job, especially with in-form young allrounder Blake Faunce in the side.
"Both teams are really strong across all areas," he said.
"It'll come down who executes the best, but our bowlers are going to have to do really well."
Queanbeyan v Weston Creek Molonglo at Freebody Oval
Day 1: Saturday 21 January, 11am
Day 2: Saturday 28 January, 11am
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
