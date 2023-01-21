Times Past: January 22, 1987

Australians may enjoy the claim to fame of our nation having invented the wine cask, but it was boxed wine, illustrated by a beach scene of Tropicana, that was making news on the front page on this day in 1987.
The federal Health Minister, Dr Neal Blewett, had rushed forward a meeting of the alcohol sub-committee of the Council on Drug Strategy to discuss controversy over the packaging of small wine coolers.
Federal, state and territory ministers would meet to discuss the Lindemans Tropicana wine cooler packaged in 250ml boxes - the size and style of non-alcoholic kids' fruit juice boxes.
The packs had caused outrage with critics claiming that they would encourage under-age drinking.
"There is an obvious need to ensure that the packaging and promotion makes it quite clear exactly what the drink contains, and that it does not encourage under-age drinking," Dr Blewett said.
"While ultimately it is the states and territories which have legislative control over the labelling, packaging and sales of alcoholic beverages, I believe that ideally we should have a uniform national approach on this issue."
Dr Blewett added the meeting would also give the industry an opportunity to present its own self-regulation proposals for the responsible marketing of wine coolers.
Sure enough, public pressure won the day and the "juice box" wine box was eventually recalled.
