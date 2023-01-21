The Canberra Times
Times Past: January 22, 1987

January 22 2023 - 5:30am
Australians may enjoy the claim to fame of our nation having invented the wine cask, but it was boxed wine, illustrated by a beach scene of Tropicana, that was making news on the front page on this day in 1987.

