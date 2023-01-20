The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Ben Caddaye's Gone Fishin: Conditions couldn't be better to land a prized catch

By Ben Caddaye
Updated January 20 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 7:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bream are just one of many species on the bite along the coast in January.

If you're not fishing right now, you probably should be - conditions in the fresh and salt couldn't be better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.