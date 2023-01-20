If you're not fishing right now, you probably should be - conditions in the fresh and salt couldn't be better.
Let's start with the biggest prize in coastal fishing - the marlin.
Increasing numbers of these fish are sitting in a pocket of 22-23 degree water just north of Batemans Bay.
They're teasing game fishers. Crews heading out of the Bay have hooked a handful; others fishing a little further south haven't turned a reel.
There's a marlin tournament at Batemans Bay this weekend, which will provide a clearer picture of the state of this fishery.
The weather and seas look ideal at this stage, so it could be a competition to remember.
Kingfish haven't appeared at Montague Island yet, but some stragglers have shown up at places like Tathra and Merimbula wharves and Top Lake at Merimbula.
Hopefully they'll be joined soon by the usual later summer suspects - frigate mackerel, bonito and striped tuna.
For the land-based, rock fishing is amazing right now, with bream, drummer, blackfish, salmon, tailor and trevally on offer.
Estuaries continue to fire for flathead, bream and whiting. Surface action will be a feature of coming weeks, with water temperatures perfect for topwater whiting and bream.
There's some first-rate freshwater fishing unfolding in Canberra's urban lakes and ponds.
These waterways are all mostly nice and clear now - perfect conditions for luring cod, golden perch and redfin.
All three species are being caught in good numbers across the capital by fishers prepared to put in the effort.
Redfin will happily bite at all hours of the day, but if you want a cod or a perch, the evening and after dark is best.
