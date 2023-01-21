New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shocked the world and her colleagues this week by announcing her intention to resign from politics.
She was expected to announce an election date, but instead stood down, saying she didn't have "enough in the tank" to continue.
Sausage-roll lover (he has previously confessed his weakness for the baked treat. Seriously) and sole candidate for the Labour party leadership, Chris Hipkins, will be the next NZ prime minister.
His most notable episode for Australians came in 2017, when he used parliament to dig for information on the dual citizenship status of Barnaby Joyce, drawing censures from then-Australian foreign minister Julie Bishop and Ms Ardern in a rare trans-Tasman spat.
Meanwhile, Qantas has been forced to defend its reputation after a series of in-air technical concerns.
Four flights had to be turned back in three days, including one from Sydney to Fiji in which the pilot issued a mayday call.
A report by the productivity commission found Australia's education system is failing some children, with almost 90,000 not meeting minimum standards for reading or numeracy each year.
Education Minister Jason Clare said serious reform was needed; state and federal ministers agreed to establish a panel to provide reform advice.
Debate around an Indigenous Voice to Parliament has ramped up, with "yes" and "no" campaigners saying young people will be key.
NSW Labor has promised to consult on a treaty with Indigenous people in that state if it wins the election in March this year.
