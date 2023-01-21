There was something in the air at Dickson's biggest Chinese New Year celebrations yet.
Steam rolling off a hot pot, and sizzling barbequed skewers at the Wukong Street Food pop-up stall.
Red streamers streak through the air as giant bubbles swell and pop.
The music, which one reveller joked is perfect for his mum and aunties to dance too.
And the dragon, dancing through Canberra's "Chinatown" and bringing good luck to all.
On the ground, people were invited to create origami and draw calligraphy.
They tried Chinese musical instruments and got their faces painted.
Chinese New Year is on Sunday.
Saturday's celebrations were Canberra's "biggest and better than ever" Lunar event, organiser Charlie Wan said.
"We are actually putting on a big street party to start the New Year with a bang," she said.
"Lunar Year is synonymous with really coming together as family, friends and [we are having] a big party to scare away bad spirits and bring the blessings."
The year of 2023 is the year of the Water Rabbit, which Ms Wan said "is meant to be a year full of elegance, grace, gentleness and also hopefulness".
Crace resident Victoria Zhong came to the festivities with her husband and four-year-old son Owen.
She said the year of the Water Rabbit was perfect timing, as the zodiac represents peace and prosperity.
"I hope this year will be more peaceful and hopefully less drama [and] no lockdowns," she said.
Owen said his favourite part of the event was the face-painting, as he showed off an impressive dragon.
Roaming around the celebrations were the 12 Chinese zodiacs, handing out lucky lollies in red envelopes.
The animals were represented by members of Fyshwick dance school Subsdance.
READ MORE:
Sarah Carylon, who represented the rabbit, said it gave people an opportunity to learn more about their zodiac story.
The group had performed in 2022, the year of the Water Tiger, dancing through the celebrations.
This year they were more rabbit-like; gently interacting with the public and helping them learn more about Chinese culture.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.