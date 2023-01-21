Don't give thieves even half a chance

It is a sad fact that there are some people who will exploit the narrowest gap in our defences to take property they do not own - and for which they have not worked day-in and day-out.
But let us start with the important, heartening trend: the numbers of burglaries have been falling in recent years, a fall accelerated by the pandemic. When people were in lockdown, there was less opportunity to steal from them.
But that welcome trend has a darker side.
The ACT's police union fear that some victims are not reporting their loss because they believe that officers will not investigate the crime.
They say that this perception comes because the police are understaffed.
This seems understandable except that a burglary is a very intrusive violation of a person. It is not merely an attack on property. When burglars enter your house and steal items which may well have sentimental value, they leave psychological damage. Victims of burglary can be traumatised by a sense of violation.
One worrying trend is that thieves seem to have become more brazen in recent months.
The Australian Federal Police Association which represents police officers attributes this willingness by criminals to take greater risks to the worsening of the economy.
"Every penny counts," as the police union's president Alex Caruana put it.
There are lots of things residents can do to deter an opportunistic thief. Locking windows and doors is obvious, but the police also advise not putting car keys just inside the front door in plain sight.
Steering wheel locks and putting a car in a garage rather than out on the street might help, too.
But it's important in all of this not to get overly worried.
The number of burglaries is falling. We do not need an atmosphere of fear in our safe city.
Having said that, we should not make it easier for determined criminals to strike. Don't give them the opportunity.
