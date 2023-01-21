The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Don't give thieves even half a chance

By The Sunday Canberra Times
January 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT's police union fear that some victims are not reporting their loss because they believe that officers will not investigate the crime. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

It is a sad fact that there are some people who will exploit the narrowest gap in our defences to take property they do not own - and for which they have not worked day-in and day-out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.