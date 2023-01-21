The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

WNBL: Former Capitals star Lauren Jackson farewells Canberra on a high with Southside Flyers

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
January 21 2023 - 9:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Southside Flyers veteran Lauren Jackson lines up against Canberra's Bec Pizzey. Picture by James Croucher

Lauren Jackson and the Southside Flyers put on a clinic against the undersized, injury-hit Canberra Capitals on Saturday night in a 97-81 win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.