Lauren Jackson and the Southside Flyers put on a clinic against the undersized, injury-hit Canberra Capitals on Saturday night in a 97-81 win.
In what will most likely be her last visit to Canberra to play basketball, Jackson again attracted a big crowd at the National Convention Centre, with the 1309 in attendance the second-highest of the season.
Nursing a broken foot for the last month, Jackson (10 points, three rebounds) mostly played a support role to the stacked second-on-the-table Flyers, but the star power of the 41-year-old is undeniable.
The five-time WNBL champion and former Capital is eyeing off her sixth title with Southside, but was generous with fans at her second home in Canberra, staying back well after the final buzzer to sign countless autographs and pose for photos.
Despite being outsized, against a far more experienced side, and with a squad that has been decimated by injury, the remaining Capitals standing on Saturday were stingy on defence to start the opening term.
Turnovers did creep in and were costly until the later stages of the first quarter when their offence finally began to fire and it rained threes via Canberra's Shaneice Swain, Britt Smart, Lizzy Tonks and Rae Burrell.
A clutch long-range bucket by development player Chloe Tugliach in the final breath of the first got the Capitals within six of the Flyers to start the second, 28-22.
Canberra fought hard in spurts which will be a promising takeaway for coach Kristen Veal, however they just couldn't keep up for all four quarters.
The story of the night was Southside's points in the paint and the class across the court for the Flyers was obvious.
Maddi Rocci's pace at point was lethal, scattering the Capitals defence by punching through the middle which opened space for Southside to go inside or out as they please.
The Flyers extended their lead 62-40 at the half, and never looked back.
Southside stretched the scoreboard to 87-60 before the last quarter, and it was just too far for Canberra to come back from there - not that the loud and proud locals at the Convention Centre cared, screaming for their team till the final buzzer.
The Capitals will next travel to Townsville to face the Fire on Friday night, and chase their second win of the season.
WNBL ROUND 11
Bendigo Spirit 86 (A Wilson 18, A Maley 18) bt Canberra Capitals 74 (R Burrell 17, N Munger 15)
Southside Flyers (M Rocci 22, K.Thornton 22) bt Canberra Capitals (S Swain 14, R Burrell 13)
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
