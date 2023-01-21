Four motorcyclists were caught speeding along Yarra Glen within a 40-minute period on Saturday morning.
ACT Police were doing routine speed enforcement work between 7.50 and 8.30am on January 21 in the 80km/h zone.
A 44-year-old man was caught speeding at 121km/h and issued a fine for $700 and recieved four demerit points.
A 22-year-old woman was caught driving at 108km/h and was fined $484 and three demerit points.
Two men, aged 39 and 24 were clocked at 107km/h and 105km/h respectively. Both were also fined $484 and got three demerit points each.
An ACT Policing spokesperson said speeding was a major contributor to injury and death on ACT roads.
"It reduces reaction times, as well as increasing stopping distances and the impact of a collision, especially for vulnerable road users including motorcyclists," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"ACT Policing will continue to enforce the speed limit on Canberra roads and reminds the community to always stick to the speed limit and get to their destination safely."
The ACT recorded 18 road fatalities in 2022, the highest road toll in 12 years. There has been one fatal crash in Canberra so far in 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.