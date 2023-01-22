Police are calling for dash cam footage of a motorbike collision in Belconnen that injured a 17-year-old boy.
The crash happened on Coulter Drive, Belconnen, about 4.40pm on Friday, 20 January.
Police say two people were riding tandem on one motorcycle which collided with a culvert.
A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with injuries.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage around the time of the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Quote reference 7330076. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages.
