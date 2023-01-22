The Canberra Times
Times Past: January 23, 1978

January 23 2023 - 5:30am
Cyclists in Canberra have always been a point of discussion and contention and 45 years ago today, on the front page of The Canberra Times, Pedal Power ACT said the capital's law when it came to bicycle riders was an "ass".

