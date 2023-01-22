Times Past: January 23, 1978

Cyclists in Canberra have always been a point of discussion and contention and 45 years ago today, on the front page of The Canberra Times, Pedal Power ACT said the capital's law when it came to bicycle riders was an "ass".
"No laws exist to prevent five-year-olds from cycling along expressways like Belconnen Way; cyclists can pedal through red traffic lights with apparent impunity; and Canberra's tough new Breathalyzer laws cannot be applied to drunken cyclists," the report begins.
"When it comes to Canberra's thousands of bicycle riders, the law in the ACT is an ass, according to the secretary of Pedal Power ACT Inc, Mr Malcom Crompton."
Mr Crompton told The Canberra Times the National Capital Development Commission had published a pamphlet at the time which showed Canberra would have about 45 kilometres of cycle "trunk routes" by the end of 1978.
But there was total "confusion" in the minds of the public and the police about cycling and the law.
Some of the "confusion" in the traffic ordinance included the fact that motor vehicles and pedestrians were regulated by traffic lights but bicycles were not, many bicycle paths were marked as pedestrian crossings where they traversed roads and signs on paths marked "bicycle paths" had no legal status.
Mr Crompton said the then-minister for the Capital Territory, Mr Stalcy, said last year amendments were imminent to legislation to clarify regulations for cyclists. He said he would keep Pedal Power informed of any proposals to change the law.
