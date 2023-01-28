Two unit owners who installed unapproved timber flooring have been ordered to replace it after neighbours' noise complaints and to pay almost $9000 to reimburse legal fees.
The ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal ordered Robert Craven and Katherine Gilks to replace the newly laid timber flooring with acoustic material or carpet after dismissing an appeal earlier in January.
Tribunal documents state that in early 2021 the pair purchased a unit in the Viridian Complex in Kingston. They wanted to replace the worn, torn and stained carpet with timber flooring.
The documents state the owners corporation required new floor coverings to meet a six star acoustic rating.
The new owners' application to install "engineered timber with acoustic underlay" was denied by the owners corporation on grounds it didn't meet the noise rating.
The tribunal heard that in late March 2021 the appellants began installing the timber flooring without approval, saying "they had done enough to satisfy the acoustic needs of their neighbours" and the six star rating was "an unreasonable ask".
A couple of months later the owners were told they had received noise complaints from neighbours downstairs.
In November, the owners corporation lodged a complaint with the tribunal. When the tribunal ruled against Craven and Gilks they lodged an appeal which was dismissed this month.
The tribunal ordered the appellants install new flooring approved by the owners corporation and pay $8960.78 in reimbursement of legal expenses.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
