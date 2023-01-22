With both her size 13 feet sitting in an esky full of ice post-game on Saturday night in Canberra, basketball legend Lauren Jackson was brewing on a bittersweet reality.
Her Southside Flyers defeated Jackson's former team the Capitals 97-81 in their second and last visit to Canberra for the season, and this was likely the final time she would step foot on court in the ACT to play a professional game.
"I love playing in Canberra. I really wanted to get up for it to play," Jackson, who has been dealing with a broken foot for over a month, said.
She clearly wanted to give the 1309 fans in attendance more, but settled for 10 points, three rebounds and two assists in a dominant victory by the second-on-the-ladder Flyers.
Sitting courtside long after the final buzzer, between grimaces adjusting her feet while greeting the long line of fans eager to get an autograph and picture with their basketball hero, Jackson said she isn't about to roll over and give up on this season despite her "painful" fracture.
If this is to be her last hurrah in the WNBL - for good this time - the mother of two and five-time champion in the league is determined to add a sixth title with the Flyers.
"Broken bones are brutal but it is what it is," she said. "For me now, it's just about getting through this season.
"I would love nothing more than to lead this team to a championship. I want to do everything I can to get that."
At 41 years of age, hall-of-famer Jackson has nothing left to prove in the game. This would just be her way of saying thanks.
"For the Southside Flyers giving me the opportunity to play again, it feels just like it did when I played for the Caps," she said.
"I feel really indebted to them, so it would mean the world."
Jackson has definitively ruled out coaching when her playing career is done, but whichever path she follows next, her good friend and former teammate Kristen Veal knows she will continue pushing women's basketball forward.
"Her horizon is way broader than coaching," Veal said. "Whatever she decides to do, it's going to be great for her, great for the sport, and great for women."
The Flyers next travel to face Adelaide Lightning at home, with six games remaining in the regular season before the finals.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
