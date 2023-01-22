Canberra Cavalry will not play in the Australian Baseball League post-season after a "heartbreaking" end to their playoff tilt despite a 2-1 series win over the Sydney Blue Sox.
The tight ABL standings meant the playoff hopes of the Cavalry needed two things to happen.
The Auckland Tuatara had to lose their final clash against the league-leading Brisbane Bandits after they snatched two game wins on the weekend.
Meanwhile, Canberra needed to defeat the Sydney Blue Sox in the final game of their series after losing game three 4-0.
Brisbane did their bit to pave the way for the Cavalry to sneak into the playoffs on Sunday, but unfortunately Mother Nature didn't get the memo to help out the men in orange.
Persistent rain at Blacktown meant their game was initially moved forward, then pushed back, and delayed once more before officials cancelled the fixture.
That meant Canberra were forced to split points with Sydney for game four and despite two opening wins in the series (8-6 and 5-1), they fell agonisingly short of the playoffs, just half a point behind Auckland who now advance.
"Heartbreaking is probably the best way to describe this," Cavalry general manager Sunny Singh said.
"To come this close - especially after a really strong second half of the season - it's a really disappointing way to go out after we gave ourselves every chance.
"There's a lot of disappointment in the team but it shows how much these boys care.
"When things weren't going our way halfway through they could have easily dropped the bundle and said that'll do, but they did exactly what I expected, which was to rally and keep fighting."
Singh said there was little more that could have been done to get game four in Sydney underway.
"We tried," he said.
"We had maybe a little window early in the morning, but hindsight is a wonderful thing, and we were backing up from a double-header the night before too.
"You can control everything else, but I guess it's just the weather that gets us in the end."
Canberra Cavalry win series against the Sydney Blue Sox 2-1
Game 1: Cavalry win 8-6
Game 2: Cavalry win 5-1
Game 3: Blue Sox win 4-0
Game 4: Cancelled
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
