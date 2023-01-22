The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Rain robs heartbroken Canberra Cavalry of the ABL playoffs despite 2-1 series win over Sydney Blue Sox

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 22 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Cavalry thank fans at Narrabundah Ballpark last week. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Canberra Cavalry will not play in the Australian Baseball League post-season after a "heartbreaking" end to their playoff tilt despite a 2-1 series win over the Sydney Blue Sox.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.