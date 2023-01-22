While Putin's aggression united the West, Europe still has its hawks and doves. A meeting of defence ministers in last two days in Ramstein Germany, failed to resolve an impasse in which former Eastern bloc countries such as Poland and Estonia want to donate German Leopard II tanks to Kyiv but are so far barred by Berlin as the source country. Germany's nervousness reflects longstanding hypersensitivity to Putin's eggshell ego, even after Berlin abandoned its post-WWII pacifism at the start of the war.