When Janessa Docking penned It//Will be you, describing what Christmas meant to her, never could she have imagined that Michael Buble would read her words to his followers on Instagram.
"My fans and I send memes back and forth all day, usually they make me laugh my ass off, but this one made me bawl my eyes out," Buble said before reading Mrs Docking's It//Will be you.
Mrs Docking is a teacher who resides in Canberra with her young family and shares her life via her Instagram account @littlejemmings.
"It was written by @littlejemmings on Instagram so, shout out to you for making me cry a little Christmas baby," Buble said.
"Thank you for your amazing words," he said before reading, with some small changes, the words penned by Docking.
He told his followers the words had been shared with him by his sister, Brandi, in a family group chat.
Below is the poem in full:
"They don't know it yet, but when they're grown and starting their own Christmas traditions, it will be you they mirror.
"Your family recipes will grace their holly dressed table and the classic punch you spiked will come out after lunch.
"They'll search for the same candle scent that you burned to get that nostalgic smell that is woven into their memories.
"They will play the carols that feel like home that feel like you.
"Their children's handmade snowmen and reindeer will be hung with pride just like theirs were, and carrots will be nibbled on Christmas Eve in the same way you did it all those years ago.
"Morning elves, phantom sleigh bells and santa photos will create the same joy and excitement for their kids that you created for them.
"When they think of Christmas, it will be you.
"It will be you they emulate, you they remember, you that want to be for their kids.
"You're their memories, you're their magic, you're their Christmas."
When contacted for comment, Janessa's first reaction was, "What a crazy world, it was just a lovely big shock."
Janessa was celebrating Christmas in Bathurst with her family when, in a quiet moment, she checked her phone and saw she had been tagged by Michael Buble.
"At first I thought it couldn't be real but when I realised it was, I was absolutely shocked," she said.
"I wandered out to tell my sister and we were both crying, my family were thrilled and proud that my words were picked up by someone so famous.
"I'm in utter disbelief that 'Mr Christmas' (Michael Buble) has taken my words, read them and placed them on a reel where they will be forever.
"There is an aura about it, an overwhelming feeling, something that is not real.
"It might be the highlight of my writing career."
"There has been a huge amount of Instagram traffic generated since with many messages saying they have found me as a result," Janessa said.
"Brandi (Michael's sister), has since messaged saying that their family really love Christmas and that my words have really captured the essence of how they feel and how nice it is that I have received recognition for them."
Janessa's Instagram account @littlejemmings allows her to write as a mother, "to unite mothers, bring comfort, hope and companionship, covering everything about being a mum - things that are real and raw, a memoir of what people go though".
"Throw in a Buble and it just makes everything better."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.