The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Canberra's Janessa Grant has poem It//Will be you read on Instagram by Michael Buble

By Debbie Evans
January 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Janessa Docking penned It//Will be you, describing what Christmas meant to her, never could she have imagined that Michael Buble would read her words to his followers on Instagram.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.